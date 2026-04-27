Bayern Munich chief: I asked Pep Guardiola about Vincent Kompany before hiring him

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Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that he sought the advice of Pep Guardiola before hiring Vincent Kompany as manager.

After a season in the Premier League with Burnley, Kompany was appointed head coach at Bayern in 2024, replacing current England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany has since led Bayern to successive Bundesliga titles and a German Super Cup trophy as well as reaching the semifinals of the Champions League this term where they will face champions Paris Saint-Germain.

And speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, Eberl said Kompany was not his first-choice to succeed Tuchel with the club exploring a number of other options first.

"I did get the feeling that there were initially some question marks and surprise when I put forward the name [Kompany]," Eberl said.

Vincent Kompany has won the league twice in his time at Bayern. Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Of course, we had received rejections beforehand. It's no secret that Julian Nagelsmann was a possibility, that we spoke with Ralf Rangnick, that we spoke with Oliver Glasner. Some also wanted Hansi Flick back. We don't need to beat around the bush about that.

"As I have said before: Vincent Kompany was indeed already on our list. But to be honest - and I am being completely open about this -- I didn't dare propose Vincent Kompany first.

"Instead, we first approached top coaches with name and fame."

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Eberl said that the advice of former Bayern boss Guardiola tipped the scales in favour of Kompany making the move from a relegated-Burnley side to the perennial-German champions, a decision that has since paid dividends.

"When the question came up whether we were really sure, I said to Kalle [Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Bayern chairman]: 'Kalle, you're so close to Pep, aren't you?'

"Call him and ask what he thinks of Kompany. That was the breakthrough."

Kompany spent three years under Guardiola's management at City, winning six trophies before starting his managerial career at Belgian side Anderlecht.