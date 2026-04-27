Gary Neville: Arsenal have better chance of winning Premier League than Champions League

The 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal going back to the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle 1-0. (3:02)

Do Arsenal now have the advantage over Man City in the title race? (3:02)

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Gary Neville has said Arsenal have a better chance of winning the Premier League than the Champions League this season.

The Gunners have slipped up in the title race in recent weeks. From being in a position where they could have gone 12 points clear at the top of the table, they are now only three points ahead of Manchester City albeit having played a game more.

Mikel Arteta's side are also in contention to win the first Champions League in the club's history. Atlético Madrid await them in the semifinals, with the first leg set to be played in Spain on Wednesday.

Despite being unbeaten in the competition so far, Neville feels they will suffer a second-successive semifinal exit.

"A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race and they'll be so desperate not to fall short in that," Gary Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

"I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that's easier to win than the Champions League right now.

"I think there are better teams in there than them in the Champions League and it's a cup competition. They've got three games left and they've only got four left in the league, so you could argue that it's easy to win both, but I don't see them getting past Atlético Madrid and the other teams in the semifinal, but I do see them having a chance with the league."

Mikel Arteta's side remain in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Gunners provisionally returned to the top of the table on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United courtesy of an Eberechi Eze curler from distance.

As has been the case all year, Arsenal were far from fluent in attack and managed just four shots on goal with a 0.64 xG.

"A lot of things they did in this game weren't great from a tactical point of view," Neville said.

"They're very good defensively and they really work hard. They really do sprint like crazy to get back into their shape, they defend really well and they're compact.

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"They're so well organised and there's a lot of respect needed for that ... it is something that you should be really proud of and it can win you a title.

"But what you want is that expression, that freedom where they play forward, they run forward and they do things with a bit more certainty in their attacking play and that didn't come at all today [on Saturday].

"I don't see the idea sometimes and they're not positive enough," he added.