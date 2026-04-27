José Mourinho: Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni deserved ovation in first match since ban

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Benfica head coach José Mourinho has said Gianluca Prestianni deservedly received a warm ovation from Benfica fans when he entered the pitch during a 4-1 win over Moreirense at the weekend.

The Argentina international played for the first time since UEFA handed the winger a six-match ban for anti-gay conduct toward Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior during a Champions League game in February.

Mourinho highlighted Prestianni's improved performances rather than comment on the incident that led to his player's suspension.

"As for the punishment, I heard so much talk about it when we played against Real Madrid that I'm now waiting to read and hear the comments from those who spoke so much about it at the time," Mourinho said. "I'm curious to hear their views. So I'd rather not comment."

Prestianni, 20, joined Benfica in January 2024 from Velez Sarsfield. He has three goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season and made his senior debut with Argentina in November.

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"If I were in the stands, I'd be applauding too," Mourinho said. "He's had a good season, done a fantastic job. He's improved massively; he's a player that, tactically speaking, is strong, knows how to position himself defensively, and understands the game. He has his qualities, his technique and his ability in one-on-one situations, but he wasn't a player that was ready when I arrived and he has developed, which is why the fans applaud and appreciate him.

"The way he intercepted a high pass into the box, which led to the third goal [against Moreirense], not all wingers can do that; they have that tactical intelligence to work for the team