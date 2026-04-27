Jérémy Doku revels in Man City reaching fourth straight FA Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes their hopes of winning a domestic treble is still far away. (0:32)

Pep Guardiola: The domestic treble is still far away (0:32)

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Jérémy Doku had said the scale of Manchester City's achievement in reaching a record fourth successive FA Cup final is yet to sink in.

But after defeats in his two appearances in the Wembley showpiece, the Belgium winger is determined to get his hands on the trophy.

Doku joined City in the summer of 2023, after their cup final victory over Manchester United, and was on the losing side against United in 2024 and Crystal Palace last year.

The 23-year-old, who scored City's equaliser as they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in Saturday's semifinal, said: "I think we as a squad don't realise what we are doing -- fourth time in a row, it's unbelievable.

"Fair play to everyone in the club. Every year being there after playing against good teams but still reaching the final every time.

"Now we want to win. I've not won it yet and it's something I want to win. It's something special."

Jérémy Doku got on the scoresheet against Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

City could yet end the season with a domestic treble, with their cup final appearance coming during the closing stages of the Premier League title race.

With five games remaining in the league, City trail leaders Arsenal -- who have played a game more -- by three points.

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Doku said: "We know we have the squad to do it. It depends on us -- it's in our hands. We have to play well and focus on ourselves."