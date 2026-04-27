Galatasaray hit out at 'evil' referees during Fenerbahce win

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Turkish league leaders Galatasaray posted on social media about referees and "the evil inside" at half-time of a win against fierce rivals Fenerbahce that all but sealed another title.

"Despite these referees, we're still leading 1-0," Galatasaray posted in Turkish on their official X account during what would be a 3-0 win in the Istanbul derby Sunday.

"We see what you're doing, your plans, the evil inside you," the club wrote, adding on their English language account: "Don't let the score distract you from the fact that TWO clear penalties for Galatasaray have been ignored by the referee and the VAR room in the first half."

Galatasaray saw off bitter rivals Fenerbahce 3-0 on Sunday. Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The in-game criticism came days after Galatasaray said they were suspending relations with the Turkish Football Federation in a dispute about picking referees for games.

The Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce rivalry is one of the most intense in world football, though it has been one-sided on the field in recent years.

Sunday's victory left Galatasaray seven points clear with three rounds left as they seek a fourth straight league title. Fenerbahce have not been champion since 2014.

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Galatasaray took the lead on Nigeria striker Victor Osimen's goal in the 40th minute -- after Fenerbahce missed a penalty -- and then got their own spot kick in the second half. Barış Alper Yılmaz scored that in the 67th and Lucas Torreira added a third in the 83rd.

Complaints about referees and their integrity are common in the Turkish Super League.

José Mourinho, as Fenerbahce coach last season, was banned for four games by the federation for criticizing match officials.