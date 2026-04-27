Endrick unsure of Real Madrid future after Lyon loan ends

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Endrick has impressed for Lyon since his loan move in January. (Photo by Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Endrick has said he does not know if he will stay at Real Madrid after returning to the club once his loan spell at Lyon comes to an end.

Under contract with the Spanish giants until June 2030, the Brazilian teenage forward joined the French club on a six-month loan in December.

Asked if Lyon were to qualify for the Champions League if his loan could be extended beyond this summer, Endrick, 19, told Canal Plus Foot: "I really don't know. If I have to return to Real Madrid, I'll go back there gladly. If I have to go elsewhere, I'll go elsewhere."

Endrick has impressed for Les Gones with seven goals and seven assists in 17 appearances.

"I really hope we can take Lyon to Champions League qualification, where it belongs," he said.

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Having made 37 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2024-25 campaign, Endrick featured just three times for Madrid this season and left in search of regular playing time.

Earlier this year, Endrick's agent Tiago Freitas ruled out the possibility of his client remaining at Lyon beyond this summer, saying "the decision has already been taken" for the Brazil international to return to Real Madrid.

Lyon have won three straight games and are third in Ligue 1 -- the last Champions League qualifying spot.