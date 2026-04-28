World Cup injuries: Who's ruled out and who could still play? Hugo Ekitike, Rodrygo, Lamine Yamal, more

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With the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada nearly upon us, some players will be facing a nervous race to fitness after ill-timed injuries in 2026.

Others, however, will know they won't heading to the tournament after heartbreaking injuries which abruptly ended their hopes.

ESPN have all you need to know on the stars who are definitely out -- and injured players who still have a chance...

Who is confirmed as out?

Hugo Ekitike's Achilles injury means he will miss the World Cup and part of the next Premier League season. Getty

The Liverpool striker is set to be out of action until late-2026 after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Paris Saint-Germain in April -- meaning he will miss the World Cup.

Ekitike, 22, left the pitch in tears and on a stretcher during the second leg of the quarterfinal tie at Anfield.

"Unfortunately, the severity of [Ekitike's] injury will prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and taking part in the World Cup," said France boss Didier Deschamps in an FFF statement.

Ekitike had started a recent France friendly in March, a win against Brazil, before his injury.

Rodrygo is out until late 2026 after suffering a torn ACL and right meniscus. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A torn ACL and meniscus in Rodrygo's right knee means his World Cup chances are over.

The Real Madrid star suffered the injury after coming on their side's 1-0 loss to Getafe on March 2.

He appeared in all five of Brazil's matches at the Qatar World Cup, starting one, but faces an extended spell out following the injury news -- which he described on social media as one of the "worst days of my life."

Tottenham attacker Xavi Simons was stretchered off due to a knee injury. Michael Steele/Getty Images

A cruelly timed injury during Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves means Xavi Simons' season is over.

The Dutchman went down just before the hour mark on April 25, clutching his knee before going off on a stretcher. He has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Simons confirmed his chance to play for the Netherlands at the World Cup had been "snatched" in an Instagram post, while Tottenham said he would undergo surgery.

He has 34 caps for the Netherlands, and appeared in their most recent friendly matches before his injury.

Serge Gnabry will not be part of the Germany side hoping to win their fifth FIFA World Cup. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann will be without the services of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry following an adductor injury on his right thigh.

The 30-year-old said on Instagram that his "World Cup dream is over," while his club only said he faces a "longer spell out" with a timeline on his return currently unknown.

Gnabry has won 59 Germany caps, and played in his first finals four years ago in Qatar. He played in all six of Die Mannschaft's qualifiers, and scored eight goals in the German top flight this term.

Japan international Takumi Minamino sustained an ACL injury Getty Images

Takumi Minamino tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in December, a major blow for Japan.

Monaco midfielder Minamino scored four goals to help Japan qualify for the World Cup. The former Liverpool player has 73 international caps and 26 goals, and played three times at the last World Cup.

Samu Aghehowa is recovering from an ACL injury. Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Spain won't be able to call upon the services of striker Samu Aghehowa who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February.

The Porto player was hurt against Sporting CP and ruled out of the remainder of his club's season, while the World Cup is expected to come too soon.

Aghehowa has four Spain caps.

Who is facing a race against time to be fit?

Estêvão

Estêvão is in a race against time to make the World Cup. Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

Estêvão, the 18-year-old winger, is a doubt for the World Cup after sources confirmed to ESPN that his hamstring injury, which ended his season for Chelsea, is worse than was initially feared.

With the Brazil squad announcement set for mid-May, there have been conversations with the Brazilian Football Confederation about whether it may be worth calling him up for the knockout stages.

Estêvão came off early for Chelsea in their Premier League defeat to Manchester United on April 18, with then-head coach Liam Rosenior saying he was "in tears" and that it was "really devastating for him."

Lamine Yamal went down with an injury after scoring a penalty for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal is "expected to be available for the World Cup", according to his club Barcelona, after tearing his hamstring while scoring a penalty vs. Celta Vigo on April 22.

Yamal won and scored the spot kick during the LaLiga clash, but went down and called for medical attention rather than celebrate.

But thankfully for Spain fans, the 18-year-old will not undergo surgery and is being placed under a "moderate training plan" in an effort to enable him to make the World Cup. But will not feature for his club again this term.

Cristian Romero was injured in a collision with goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky in Tottenham's loss to Sunderland on April 12. Getty Images

Another badly timed injury for Tottenham, centre-back Cristian Romero faces a race against time to be fit for Argentina.

The centre-back suffered a season-ending knee injury vs. Sunderland after a collision with teammate Antonín Kinsky on April 12.

Sources told ESPN that he could be out for between five to eight weeks -- a timeline which could have him ready to play in time for Argentina's opener vs. Algeria on June 17 in Kansas.

Salah was taken off early vs. Crystal Palace on April 25, ending what may have been his final Liverpool appearance. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Liverpool legend's club career is already coming to an unglamorous end after he came off with what looked to be a hamstring injury in their win over Crystal Palace on April 25.

Arne Slot simply said "we don't know" when asked if Salah had played his last game for the club, but added: "He has taken so good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury and let's hope for the best, that he is available in the last part."

But should the injury be minor, time is on Salah's side, with six weeks until Egypt open their World Cup campaign vs. Belgium on June 15.

Éder Militão is helped off the field after suffering an injury during Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo. Getty Images

Another Brazilian name on this list, Eder Militão suffered a hamstring injury in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash vs. Alaves on April 22.

A source close to the player told ESPN that his World Cup chances were not in jeopardy.

But a statement from Real Madrid said that Militão, 28, would undergo surgery in Finland.

Luka Modric is recovering from a broken cheekbone. Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Croatia captain Luka Modric's club season with AC Milan in Serie A was ended prematurely by a broken cheekbone, suffered on April 26 against Juventus after an aerial challenge with Manuel Locatelli.

Modric had a fracture to his left cheekbone which was operated upon but he is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

"The club wishes Luka a speedy recovery ahead of the FIFA World Cup," AC Milan said.

Modric, now 40, could still lead Croatia into their opening game on June 17 against England.