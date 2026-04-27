NWSL Power Rankings: Washington Spirit continue their rise

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It's Monday and the 2026 NWSL regular season is well underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's set for a climb up the table? Who's in danger of a free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 5 to come up with this week's order of all 16 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

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Previous ranking: 1

Next match: at Portland Thorns, April 29, 10 p.m. ET

Make that five wins in a row for San Diego, which turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory against Denver. After their press was picked apart in the first half, the Wave took on the protagonist role and benefited mightily. In possession, San Diego began to pick apart Denver's defensive shape with Dudinha exploiting a favorable matchup against right back Janine Sonis.

Overall, the game was too close for comfort for the Wave, but this team's problem-solving skills were on display yet again.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: vs. San Diego Wave FC, April 29, 10 p.m. ET

Sophia Wilson is well and truly back. After returning to the fold for the U.S. women's national team, Wilson scored her first goal since becoming a mother in a 2-1 win over Angel City on Sunday. For a Portland team that struggled to create much in the way of meaningful chances on the road in Los Angeles, having Wilson atop their formation, ready to pounce on a mistake from the opposition, proved crucial. Nobody wants to play Wilson and the Thorns right now.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: vs. Racing Louisville FC, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

play 1:17 Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current, 04/25/2026

When the NWSL schedule dropped for the 2026 season, many had the Spirit's matchup with the Current circled as one of the year's must-watch games. It delivered Friday, with Washington claiming an impressive 4-0 win over Kansas City as a first-half assist and goal from Trinity Rodman, marking her first of the season in both categories, saw the Spirit claim a lead they never relinquished. It wasn't a perfect showing from the hosts -- a bit of early sloppiness threatened to derail the emphatic win. But with two straight victories, the pieces are starting to jell in the nation's capital.

Things are starting to look up for the Washington Spirit with their second straight win of the season. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: vs. Utah Royals, May 2, 8:45 p.m. ET

Despite being spurred on by the home crowd, Angel City put on a tepid display against Portland in a 2-1 loss. Though they found the odd chance in the Thorns' half of the field, rarely did Angel City's attacking group ever turn those looks into clear-cut opportunities on goal. That fact, combined with an unfortunate turnover that helped Sophia Wilson put the game out of reach, came back to bite Angel City.

The good news? Jun Endo made her first appearance of 2026 after suffering a setback in preseason following an ACL injury.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: vs. Washington Spirit, May 2, 4 p.m. ET

Orlando suffered its first loss since opening weekend, losing 3-2 on the road against Louisville on Friday. Despite a brace from Barbra Banda, the Pride's sleepy defending closed the door on their chances of collecting points in Kentucky. A set piece concession and a series of sloppy mistakes just minutes later saw Orlando allow two goals in the first five minutes of the second half. From there, the Pride's attack simply wasn't dangerous enough to see them mount a comeback.

The sky isn't yet falling for Orlando, but this team isn't the finished product.

play 1:18 Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride, 04/25/2026

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: at Chicago Stars FC, April 29, 8 p.m. ET

Though it wasn't the weekend's most one-sided scoreline, Gotham's 3-0 victory over Bay FC was the most one-sided contest during the run of play. NJ/NY outshot the visitors 25 to three, took a three-goal lead in the first half, and never looked back. For a Gotham team that has struggled mightily in the attack this season, scoring only two goals in five games before the international break, a dominant attacking performance was encouraging.

With Rose Lavelle and the forward line firing, things just might be clicking for Gotham.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: at Houston Dash, May 1, 8 p.m. ET

One word that defines Seattle's 3-0 loss to Utah: sloppy. The Reign struggled in the face of their opponent's well-drilled press to the point where they coughed up the ball inside their own box and conceded a goal in the first minute of the game. Poor press-breaking popped up later in the first half, too, including on their third concession. For those worried about the Reign's attacking quality (or lack thereof), Sunday's loss provided little comfort. Add an injury to the influential Jess Fishlock, and things look dicey for Seattle.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: vs. Seattle Reign FC, May 1, 8 p.m. ET

Including stoppage time, Houston had 20 minutes to find an equalizer against a 10-player Courage team, only to end up falling 1-0 at home instead. Despite strong creative outings from U.S. women's national team outside back Avery Patterson and central midfielder Danielle Colaprico, the final touch in front of goal never quite arrived for the Dash. Still, even in defeat, Houston continued to show the sort of final third creativity that makes the team so frightening.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: at Boston Legacy FC, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

Ashley Sanchez's hot start to the 2026 season continued with her goal on the road against Houston serving as the decider in a 1-0 win for North Carolina. Used as a true left winger in Mak Lind's setup, Sanchez had the chance to drive right into the space left behind the forward-thinking Avery Patterson. It was a move into that very space that led to the creative attacker's goal and served as a reminder of how clever Sanchez and the Courage can be at their best.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: at Angel City FC, May 2, 8:45 p.m. ET

Don't look now, but Utah has won three straight games following its 3-0 victory over Seattle. With a goal in the first minute from Paige Monaghan and another in the seventh minute via Narumi Miura's strike from distance, the Royals found themselves up early and never loosened their grip. With a dynamic high press that left their hosts searching for answers, Utah forced plenty of turnovers and imposed themselves on the Reign in their most impressive win to date.

play 1:16 Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals, 04/27/2026

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: at Boston Legacy, May 3, 3 p.m. ET

Though her team fell 3-2 to San Diego, Melissa Kössler starred again for Denver. Savvy positioning helped lead to the German's fourth goal on the year, while her hold-up play and creative passing was a theme. It was, in no small part, due to Kössler that the expansion team found itself leading 2-0 at the break. In the same breath, it was due to suspect defending in its block that led to a multigoal collapse in the second half. There's work to do yet in Denver.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: at San Diego Wave, May 3, 7 p.m. ET

The sooner Bay can forget about Saturday's 3-0 loss in New Jersey, the better. They were never in the game against Gotham, posting zero shots in the first half while allowing three goals at the other end. There was virtually nothing redeeming about Bay FC's outing: their press was bypassed, their defensive block was carved open and their attacking play was muted, at best. Without Alex Pfeiffer providing incision on the wing and with poor execution all over the field, Bay were second best.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger, Cristina Alexander and Jeff Kassouf debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: at North Carolina Courage, May 2, 6:30 p.m. ET

In hopes of maximizing Temwa Chawinga's counterattacking threat, the Current tried to play against the ball for stretches of their meeting with the Spirit on Friday. Unfortunately for Kansas City, absorbing pressure in your own half is difficult to do without a steady presence in goal. Lorena, the Current's 28-year-old starter in net, struggled mightily in a 4-0 loss to Washington. Her lack of surety led to Trinity Rodman's goal in the first half and Lorena's sloppy shot-stopping saw Washington extend the lead in the second half. It's one problem after another for Kansas City.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: at Washington Spirit, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

Racing's first win of the season finally arrived via Friday's 3-2 victory over Orlando. Though its initial lead following Lauren Milliet's long-range effort was canceled out by Barbra Banda, Louisville climbed back into the driver's seat. Two goals within five minutes to begin the final period sealed the deal for the hosts, who looked refreshed following the international break. With Milliet and Emma Sears combining on the right, Racing Louisville played some of their best soccer of 2026.

Previous ranking: 16

Next match: vs. Gotham FC, April 29, 8 p.m. ET

Chicago's 2-0 win over Boston was a sort of grit and bear it victory, but the three points all count the same. As it has been for much of the season, the Stars' plan was built on their defensive approach. Though they conceded many -- maybe even too many -- looks to the visitors, Chicago bent but never broke in front of Katie Atkinson's goal. In the attack, a set piece finish from Jordyn Huitema and plenty of direct play helped seal the Stars' second win of 2026.

Previous ranking: 15

Next match: vs. North Carolina Courage, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

Five games, zero wins, one goal. The Legacy's start to life in the NWSL has been rough. A 2-0 loss to Chicago might be the most difficult pill to swallow yet for Boston, which outshot its host 27 to six and created real chances for the first time all season. That the attack looked lively up until the finishing touch is a positive for Boston, led by Aïssata Traoré and Amanda Gutierres. But until chances turn into goals, the tough sledding continues for the expansion outfit.