Virgil van Dijk: Mohamed Salah will get fitting send-off despite injury

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said Mohamed Salah will still get the send-off he deserves, even if he has played his final match for the club.

The Egypt forward was forced off with a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace and, with only four games of the season remaining, the 33-year-old may not get the chance to don the red shirt again before his departure in the summer.

Liverpool are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the problem and, while it would be disappointing for Salah were he not able to say his farewells on the pitch -- hosting Brentford on the final day of the campaign -- van Dijk said that would not diminish the adulation which would come his way.

"I know he is doing everything in his power to be back on the pitch as soon as possible," Van Dijk said.

Virgil van Dijk has said he is confident Mohamed Salah will get a proper send off, even if he isn't able to play. Getty

"If you get injured at this stage of the season, especially in the situation he is in, there is only two more home games left for him, it's a combination of feelings that go through your mind.

"Hopefully he won't be long. Maybe he's back next week, maybe not. I have no idea.

"He will get the send-off regardless. I don't think that is the thing at this point, we shouldn't think too far ahead.

"Knowing Mo, he is a quick healer and with the right people around him and let's see."

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Salah has scored 257 goals in 440 appearances since his arrival in 2017 and only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt have scored more in the club's history.

During his time at the club he has been integral to the success which has seen them win the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He has won the PFA Player of the Year award three times and the Premier League Golden Boot four.