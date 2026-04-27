Barcelona make contact with Atlético Madrid over potential Julián Álvarez deal - source

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Barcelona have initiated contact with Atlético Madrid to find out the club's stance over the possible transfer of striker Julián Álvarez this summer, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Barça coach Hansi Flick has asked the club for a new No. 9, and Álvarez is viewed as the ideal candidate to form a front three with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha next season.

However, the LaLiga leaders are aware it will not be an easy deal to pull off, both financially and due to Atlético's reluctance to let the Argentine international leave.

ESPN reported in January that Premier League side Arsenal are also keen on signing Álvarez this summer.

Barcelona have initiated contact with Atlético about a potential move for Julián Álvarez. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Álvarez, 26, joined Atlético from Manchester City in 2024 in a deal which could reach as much as €95 million (£82.2m) with all add-ons included.

He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2030 which includes a release clause of €500m.

A source told ESPN Atlético would even be willing to offer him an improved contract until 2032 to avoid an exit this summer.

Barça's hopes of prying Álvarez away from the Spanish capital are hindered as they are currently operating just outside of LaLiga's financial fair play rules, limiting how much they can potentially spend.

However, the Blaugrana hope to move within the league's regulations this summer and also believe Álvarez's willingness to move -- as was the case with Antoine Griezmann when he swapped Atleti for Barça -- could play an important role in a potential deal.

Barça president Joan Laporta will oversee the negotiations with Atlético's sporting director Mateu Alemany, who previously held a similar role at Barça under Laporta before effectively being replaced by Deco.

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Álvarez has been on Barça's radar for a long time, with scouts first recommending his signing when he was a River Plate player, prior to his move to City. They have continued to monitor his career and now see him as the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski, 37, who is out of contract in June and Ferran Torres, who is moving into the final year of his deal.

ESPN previously reported that Barça will offer Lewandowski new terms albeit on a reduced salary, while they are prepared to listen to offers for Torres.

Meanwhile, there remain doubts about the future of Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. Barça have an option to make the move permanent for €30m, but club sources told ESPN they are unlikely to pay that amount and will assess other options.

Mallorca's Jan Virgili and Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli are some of the names being considered.