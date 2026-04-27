Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappé has hamstring injury

Real Madrid drop points as they give up late equalizer (1:14)

Real Madrid drop points as they give up late equalizer (1:14)

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Real Madrid on Monday confirmed that France star Kylian Mbappé has a left hamstring injury of his semitendinosus muscle with sources telling ESPN he is a doubt for the Clásico on May 10.

Sources have told ESPN he could miss the rest of the season.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said Mbappé felt discomfort before asking to be substituted during Friday's 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

Real Madrid also said on Monday that Brazil defender Éder Militão will undergo surgery this week in Finland for the injury he sustained during the match against Alavés.

Militão, 28, was substituted just before halftime in Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga win over Alavés on Tuesday.

Militão suffered cruciate ligament injuries in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25, while this season fitness issues have restricted him to just 16 LaLiga appearances.

Mbappé has scored 24 goals in 28 league appearances this season.

He is also set to be a key player for France at this summer's World Cup. France, finalists at the past two World Cups, will kick off their tournament June 16 against Senegal.

Madrid have won just one of their past six matches in all competitions.