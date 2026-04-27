'Major coup' Harry Kane set for new contract talks with Bayern Munich - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Harry Kane speaks about Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Real Madrid and previews their Champions League semifinal vs. PSG (0:55)

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Bayern Munich are set to open contract talks with Harry Kane at the end of the season, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Kane has been a revelation since moving to Germany from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth up to £100 million ($135m).

The England captain has scored 138 goals in 141 appearances for Bayern but will have only one year left on his contract in the summer.

Harry Kane has had a stellar season so far at Bayern Munich. (Photo by Jurgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Bayern supervisory board member Rummenigge has provided an update on Kane's future in an interview with German news site T-Online and revealed talks over a contract extension will take place at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Bringing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was a major coup in the club's history," Rummenigge told T-Online.

"It's well known that he had a release clause. He didn't activate it, signalling that he would definitely stay in Munich.

"And now, the relevant management in the operational area -- as agreed -- will hold talks with him sometime after the season, with the clear aim of extending his contract because Harry has undergone another transformation under Vincent Kompany.

"He's always been a great striker who scored a lot of goals, but now he's a playmaker, dropping back into midfield and using his wonderful long passes to bring Michael Olise and Luis Díaz into the game. That's very important for our style of play."

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Kane has won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern and has helped them reach the semifinals of this season's Champions League, where they will take on Paris Saint-Germain.

Rummenigge also issued a strong hands-off warning to potential summer suitors of former Crystal Palace attacker Olise.

"For a player like Olise, there's no price tag that would make us flinch," Rummenigge added.

"He's a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That's rare these days. He's a great guy and on the pitch he's outstanding."