How Mbappé's first 100 Real Madrid games compare to Ronaldo, Benzema, more

Alejandro Moreno says that most "Real Madrid players are thinking about the World Cup" instead of the LaLiga title. (1:09)

Moreno: Mbappé asking to be subbed off tells me they think the title is over (1:09)

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Kylian Mbappé has reached the 100-game mark with Real Madrid at arguably his lowest point at the LaLiga club.

The striker is the top scorer for the Los Blancos this season, but his goals haven't been enough to help win any titles. Álvaro Arbeloa's team have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, and they trail LaLiga leaders Barcelona by 11 points with five games left.

However, when it comes to his primary role of scoring goals, Mbappé has more than delivered and his contribution compares favorably to many of the biggest names from the club's past.

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Mbappé's first 100 games with Real Madrid

Mbappé has scored 85 goals in 100 matches with Real Madrid, finding the net in every competition he has played in for the club. With 10 assists in these matches, he has contributed to 95 goals in 100 games. Since signing with Madrid, he has accounted for 33% of the team's goals.

Mbappé has scored 55 goals in LaLiga, 22 in the Champions League, 4 in the Copa del Rey, 3 in the Spanish Supercopa, and one in each of the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

play 0:41 Kylian Mbappé receives European Golden Boot for 2024-2025 season Kylian Mbappé is presented with the European Golden Boot at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mixed fortunes for Mbappé in Madrid

Despite being the club's biggest star, Real Madrid's poor results since Mbappé's arrival have overshadowed the France captain's achievements. With him, they have won only the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, both secured last season.

However, Mbappé leads the scoring charts for Madrid for the second consecutive year and remains on course to retain the Pichichi award as LaLiga's top scorer, with 24 goals so far this term. He is also the player with the most goals in the Champions League, with 15, surpassing Harry Kane's 12 as his Bayern Munich team prepare for the semifinals.

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Mbappé is not having his best days at the Bernabéu. He hasn't scored in four of his last five LaLiga matches, and there is some unease among Real Madrid fans regarding his situation, due to the aforementioned title drought and the controversy surrounding the injury he has been dealing with in his left knee over the past few months. Several sources have told ESPN that there was a diagnostic error, and the club did not appreciate the reports coming out of France.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has yet to make his mark in the biggest matches for his new club. With Mbappé, Real Madrid have only beaten Barcelona once and lost El Clásico five times. Against Atlético Madrid, they have two wins (with their No. 10 coming off the bench in one of them), one draw, and two losses.

How Mbappé's first 100 games compare to Madrid greats

Mbappé's stats after his first 100 games with Real Madrid do place him among the top scorers in the club's history, surpassing Karim Benzema, Hugo Sánchez, and Ronaldo Nazário and coming very close to Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers.

When comparing Mbappé's stats with the first 100 games of the great goal scorers in the Madrid's history, the Frenchman ranks very highly. He is surpassed only by Ferenc Puskás, who scored 100 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo (95) and Prudencio Sánchez and Pahiño (86). But Mbappé's 85 goals surpass other club greats, such as Alfredo Di Stéfano (83) and Hugo Sánchez (71).

To put this into context, Karim Benzema needed 210 games to reach his 100th goal in a Real Madrid jersey. Mbappé, despite his current hamstring injury suffered during Friday's 1-1 draw at Real Betis, which makes him a doubt for the Clásico on May 10, is on track reach his century before the end of the year.

This article was originally published in Spanish by ESPN Deportes