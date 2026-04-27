MLS Power Rankings: Reus, Galaxy putting league on notice

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It's Monday, MLS action is back, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest? Which one is in for a long year? Our writers studied the action to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

With a brace from Brian White, Vancouver continued its great run of form with a 3-1 win at home over the Colorado Rapids. A plus-20 goal differential, the best in MLS, highlights just how dominant the Whitecaps have been in the early stages of 2026. Keep an eye on White in the Golden Boot race as well.

Previous ranking: 2

You know who is co-leading the Golden Boot race? Nashville's Sam Surridge, who scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Charlotte to stay level with Dallas' Petar Musa with nine goals this season. First in the East, a third win in a row and history being made with Hany Mukhtar becoming the third-fastest player in the history of MLS to collect 150 goal contributions in the regular season -- it was a good week for Nashville.

Previous ranking: 3

Were it not for Nashville and Vancouver both collecting three points, San Jose would (and probably should) be higher in these rankings. Bruce Arena and his men are flying after securing their ninth victory of the season thanks to a 3-2 away win over St. Louis. Timo Werner was the undisputed man of the match, scoring twice in the comeback result.

Previous ranking: 4

A win is a win is a win. Despite being outshot 23 to seven after an early goal from David Martínez, LAFC held on and sneaked past Minnesota United with a narrow 1-0 away victory. The California side currently sits third in the West and fourth overall in the Supporters' Shield standings.

play 1:11 LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 04/22/2026

Previous ranking: 5

The good news for Miami: Germán Berterame is finding his form. The forward and Mexican international scored his third goal in his past four appearances in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution. The bad news: Lionel Messi and friends are still waiting to seal their first three points at the recently opened Nu Stadium.

Previous ranking: 7

That's three wins in a row for Seattle after a 2-1 home victory against FC Dallas. The Sounders are fourth in the West and averaging 2.38 points per game. Don't be surprised if they move higher up this list in early May, especially with matches scheduled against Sporting Kansas City and San Diego next. Also of note was Jordan Morris providing his fourth goal contribution since April in all competitions.

Previous ranking: 8

Chicago didn't have much trouble in a 5-0 thrashing of SKC. With two goals apiece from Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel, Chicago waltzed to their fourth win from their past five games in MLS. There's plenty of excitement building for an organization that broke ground on the construction of their new downtown stadium last month.

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Previous ranking: 6

Just like that, momentum is halting for RSL. Sunday's 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy marked their second defeat in a row after allowing two goals from Marco Reus. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni had his squad launch more shots in the second half while level at 1-1, but RSL ultimately gave up a penalty that led to Reus' game winner in the 85th minute.

Previous ranking: 9

James Rodríguez was given his first start with the club, there was a sold-out crowd at Allianz Field, and yet Minnesota fell just short in a 1-0 loss to title contenders LAFC. The Loons should still feel optimistic about 2026 after heading into the game with a four-match winning streak.

Previous ranking: 14

The Galaxy got a big two-goal performance from a big name in Reus. The 2-1 win over RSL should put other teams across the West and in MLS on notice if the German can continue playing at this level. Up next for the Galaxy: a chance to make another statement vs. the Whitecaps on Saturday.

Marco Reus has four goals this season, two of which came in a big win over Real Salt Lake. Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Previous ranking: 11

A tight 2-1 away loss to Seattle and a San Diego's fall in the rankings has kept Dallas at the No. 11 position. All that said, that's now back-to-back defeats for the Texan club that's now adding more space between itself and the best in their conference. There's work to do for head coach Eric Quill.

Previous ranking: 13

How did they move one spot up in the rankings after a defeat? A drop from San Diego and also RBNY, coupled with Colorado's unenviable task of an away game in Vancouver (which ended 3-1), has placed the Rapids at No. 12. Our empathy can only go so far, though, for a team that is still in the playoff conversation but without a win in the last three.

Previous ranking: 10

San Diego is sinking. Saturday's 2-1 loss to Portland was the fifth in the row for a team that was talked about as one of the most exciting projects in MLS not too long ago. Now? They're just fighting for a spot back into the playoff conversation after three consecutive wins to start the season.

Previous ranking: 19

FC Cincy have extended their undefeated streak to four games after surpassing the Red Bulls with a 2-0 win at home. There's still a little bit of chaos in the DNA of a squad that has found itself in a handful of high-scoring clashes that can swing in any way, but the weekend was a much-needed step forward for their confidence.

Previous ranking: 20

Is this too big of a rankings leap up for a team that drew 1-1 against Miami, let a lead slip and needed nine saves from Matt Turner? Possibly! But credit must be given for the Marko Mitrovic blueprint that has dug itself out of a poor start to the season and now moved up to fourth in the East. The Revs march on with a six-game undefeated streak in all competitions.

Previous ranking: 12

RBNY fell 2-0 to FC Cincy over the weekend after allowing two separate equalizers Wednesday in a 4-4 draw with DC United --- which was the second game in a row in which four goals were scored on them. It's a worrisome patch for head coach Michael Bradley, but this might just be part of the process when he puts plenty of trust in young players.

Previous ranking: 15

Granted, it was against a highly capable opponent in Nashville, but Charlotte's 4-2 defeat is now its second in a row. If we're looking for silver linings, Pep Biel scored his fifth goal for the club this season. Along with his four assists, that's nine goal contributions from 10 appearances.

Previous ranking: 16

NYCFC are slipping up. Although they're still in a playoff spot at seventh in the East, Saturday's 1-0 defeat vs. Montreal means that they are now winless in their last six MLS matches. They maintained 65% possession vs. Montreal, but with nothing to show for it after 90-plus minutes ... aside from a red card for Tayvon Gray.

Aiden O'Neill and NYCFC must turn things around fast if they want to hold on to their playoff spot. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 17

It's not exactly a source of pride to give an opposing team just their second win of the year. Toronto stumbled at home in a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United, which has led to a fairly lackluster 0-3-1 (W-D-L) record in the last four. Things won't get any easier against San Jose next weekend.

Previous ranking: 21

The Timbers still have plenty to prove with just their second win from their last eight after leaping past San Diego 2-1 on Saturday, but it's progress nonetheless. Goal scorer Kevin Kelsy could start heating up this spring after finding the back of the net for the second time in his last three appearances.

Previous ranking: 22

It was a solid Copa Tejas result for Austin through a well-earned 2-0 victory at home against their state rivals, Houston, and a step forward after the club recently slumped to an eight-game winless streak in all competitions. Credit to Facundo Torres, who dished out his third goal contribution of the month.

Previous ranking: 25

Shaking off some dust that hurt them in early editions of our power rankings, Columbus have since improved with a 2-0 win over Philadelphia that has given them back-to-back victories. Wing back Max Arfsten was especially impressive, providing a goal and also forcing an own goal from Philly's Nathan Harriel.

Previous ranking: 18

On the cusp of what could have been its second win of the season, St. Louis then allowed two second-half goals from San Jose in an eventual 3-2 defeat. Now sitting at 14th in the West, things are starting to look bleak for head coach Yoann Damet and his roster.

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Previous ranking: 24

Minute 83: D.C. United were chasing a 2-1 deficit. Full time: a 3-2 win over Orlando City, secured by a 90th-minute goal from Kyle Rowles. That's the first victory for D.C. after a five-game winless streak in MLS play.

Previous ranking: 23

The Copa Tejas just didn't work out in the Dynamo's favor. With the 2-0 defeat by Austin in hand, Houston has now lost four of its past six matches. A minus-6 goal differential highlights some underlying issues for a team that couldn't find the back of the net against Austin.

Previous ranking: 28

Clinching just its second win of the season with a 2-1 away victory over Toronto, Atlanta finally snapped a four-game losing streak in MLS play. It's some much-needed good news for manager Gerardo Martino and his squad as they now prepare for a U.S. Open Cup round-of-16 match against Charlotte this week.

Previous ranking: 29

Prince Owusu is picking up steam with his 10th goal contribution in his last seven matches after finding the back of the net in the 1-0 win at home over NYCFC. With back-to-back victories, things are finally looking brighter for Montreal.

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Previous ranking: 26

Underwhelming performances and inconsistencies persist for Philadelphia after a 2-0 loss to Columbus. With 10 games played, the Union are just one of three clubs left in MLS that have yet to secure a second victory in the 2026 season. To make matters worse, defender Japhet Sery Larsen earned a red in the recent result.

Previous ranking: 27

So very, very close for Orlando City, but ultimately, their 3-2 defeat at the hands of D.C. United perfectly encapsulates their season. After allowing two goals after the 83rd minute, Antoine Griezmann's future club currently sits with a disastrous minus-17 goal differential through 10 matches. Ouch.

Previous ranking: 30

What else is there to say about SKC at this point? The humiliating 5-0 loss to Chicago cemented their fifth loss in a row, which extends to six if you count their stumble in the U.S. Open Cup against lower-league side Switchbacks FC. They've moved from bad to worse to the continued worst in MLS.