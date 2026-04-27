Seattle midfielder Jess Fishlock stretchered off in loss to Royals

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Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock was stretchered off the field with an air cast around her lower left leg in the second half of Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Utah Royals.

Fishlock dropped to the ground in the 64th minute of the match after being struck in the left leg by her teammate's shot.

She immediately waved to the sidelines for medical attention and was in visible pain, with her hands covering her face as the Reign's trainers evaluated her. Medical workers walked her off in a basket stretcher a few minutes later.

Seattle's Jess Fishlock goes down injured in Sunday's loss to Utah. Photo by Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"I do not [have an update]," Reign head coach Laura Harvey said after the match. "I think she's gone to get checked out but I agree, I don't think it looked great, either."

Fishlock announced last week that she will retire at the end of the 2026 NWSL season.

Fishlock has played for Seattle every year since the NWSL launched in 2013.

She is one of three remaining active players in the NWSL who have remained in the league since its inception, and the only one to remain with the same team.

"She is a big part of the group for who she is and what she's done and the leadership role that she plays within our group, but it's hard to say right now how the group's really responding to that because I think there's just so much unknown," Harvey said.

Utah scored all three goals in the first half on Sunday.

Fishlock told ESPN earlier this month that she is looking forward to playing her final season in Seattle and the NWSL, which she has made a second home after moving from her native Wales.

"There have definitely been moments where I've been like, no, I can't do this," Fishlock said.

"But the truth is that I love the NWSL. I think it is the best league in the world, and it has absolutely driven me to reach a higher level for myself.

"I love going into games and looking at the opposition and going, so-and-so is great, so I need to be at my best. Otherwise, these players are going to kick my ass, because everyone is good."