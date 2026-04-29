UEFA Champions League semifinal live updates: Atlético Madrid-Arsenal

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

We have some UEFA Champions League this week to close out the month of April, and we are down to our final four teams.

After Paris Saint-Germain's clash against Bayern Munich in the first leg at the Parc des Princes in the French capital, we have another one Wednesday -- this time in the Spanish capital -- as Atlético Madrid host Arsenal in their first leg, with both teams looking to reach the final and aim for their first Champions League title.

Enjoy all the updates from today's match.