Milan's Modric breaks cheekbone but expected to be fit for World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Luka Modric's club season with AC Milan is almost definitely over after breaking his cheekbone but the Croatia captain is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Modric was forced off late in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus after getting injured while challenging for a header in the air with opposing midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Tests on Monday revealed a fracture to his left cheekbone. Milan said Modric would undergo an operation within hours.

Luka Modric is likely out for the season after breaking his cheekbone on Sunday vs. Juve. Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Serie A club did not say how long Modric will be sidelined for. However, only four rounds remain in Serie A.