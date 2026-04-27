Milan's Modric breaks cheekbone but expected to be fit for World Cup

Luka Modric's club season with AC Milan is almost definitely over after breaking his cheekbone but the Croatia captain is expected to be fit for the World Cup.
Modric was forced off late in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus after getting injured while challenging for a header in the air with opposing midfielder Manuel Locatelli.
Tests on Monday revealed a fracture to his left cheekbone. Milan said Modric would undergo an operation within hours.
The Serie A club did not say how long Modric will be sidelined for. However, only four rounds remain in Serie A.
Croatia kick off their World Cup campaign against England in seven weeks on June 17. They also play Panama and Ghana in Group L.
Modric is also in the final months of his contract with Milan, having signed a one-year deal last summer following 13 trophy-filled seasons at Real Madrid. He has an option to extend the contract for another year.
Modric grew up supporting AC Milan and has been a key player for the Rossoneri. The 40-year-old has started 32 of 34 league matches and been left on the bench only once.
He was named player of the match on Sunday.