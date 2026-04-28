Why Rayo Vallecano's European run is the miracle of the season

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Rayo Vallecano, who train on a pitch that has potholes and play in a stadium where opponents mock the facilities, are on the cusp of a European final. Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

During UEFA's 70 years of European Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Europa League, Cup Winners Cup and Conference League, those competitions past and present have produced in the region of 350 semifinals.

From mighty aristocrats like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, to surprise packages like Aberdeen, Malmö, Reims, Saint-Étienne, Club Brugge, Standard Liege and Dukla Prague.

But not once, not by a very long shot, has European knockout soccer seen anything vaguely resembling this Thursday's semifinalists, Rayo Vallecano. The Madrid-based rebel club from a working-class and hard-nosed, but monstrously big-hearted, neighborhood of Vallecas.

It's the club where the fans hate the president, the training ground is unfit for use, the squad publicly denounced the ownership midway through this historic season, there are no online ticket sales and senior players will go out for postmatch beers with the passionate fans. It's where the showers usually run cold, the towels in the away dressing room look like they were a €20 bargain bundle, and where the playing surface could have been used to prepare the Artemis II crew for witnessing the dark side of the moon.

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Rayo's best, most important player briefly had to resort to picking fruit for a living because he wasn't taking his early professional career seriously, and their star striker -- a Spain international at that -- is the only player in UEFA competition to be brought up in a community of only 92 inhabitants.

Maybe you've heard of Rayo. Perhaps their iconic "lightning flash" of red across the otherwise white strip springs to mind. If you're one of the hipster cognoscenti, you may even be partial to their brand of David vs. Goliath football and be praying that this week, the Vallecano buccaneers hand a drubbing to "moneybags" Strasbourg, the French Ligue 1 club owned by Chelsea's paymasters, BlueCo.

For the record, not one scintilla of this column is mean-spirited or sensationalist -- Rayo's circumstances really are extraordinary. Given everything wildly contradictory about the club, the word "miracle" inadequately describes the fact that Rayo are two decent performances away from the Conference League final in Leipzig.

Just for crystal clarity, here are a couple of images from Rayo's last two home matches.

play 1:12 Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad, 04/26/2026

On Sunday, with coach Iñigo Pérez's team scrapping out a sensational 3-3 draw against Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad, the infamous Rayo president Martin Presa went nose-to-nose in a heated midmatch argument with one of La Real's directors (Rayo and Presa had to apologize postmatch), and a pal of mine took a photo of a rat running down the touchline between the pitch and the advertising hoarding.

Last Thursday, when Rayo beat Espanyol 1-0, the second half was delayed when the female assistant referee, Judit Romano, spotted a gaping hole in the top right-hand corner of the goalmouth where the net no longer connected with the post or bar.

No one from Rayo's ground staff could be found -- nor could steps, or a small ladder -- and so the team's goalkeeper, Daniel Cardeñas, ran and got some of his tape, enlisted the help of a photographer to hold his waist, stood on a match ball (because he wouldn't have reached otherwise) and surgically re-attached the goal net to the frame until the officials were happy that it met FIFA rules.

Welcome to Rayo. Things aren't normal here.

play 1:10 Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol, 04/23/2026

But please, don't be misled. The soccer part of the operation (plus that ultra-loyal, passionate support) should be winning its very own Ballon d'Or.

Their last five home results against Barcelona? One defeat, two draws and two wins, one of which was enough to get Ronald Koeman the sack. Their last six at Vallecas against Real Madrid (truly a story of the Prince and the Pauper)? One defeat, three draws and two wins. Magnificent.

The key thing to understand is that Rayo is a genuinely "neighborhood" club. The Vallecas' identity is fierce: working class, old-fashioned values, left-of-center politics, family homes that are not high-cost apartments, proud of its anti-Franco past.

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I asked Spanish soccer broadcaster, commentator and passionate Rayo fan Phil Kitromilides to define what it is, beyond the team doing well right now, that so firmly grasps people's loyalty.

"The club is an extension of the 'barrio' (neighborhood) -- it represents a community where the fans constantly arrange events, marches, celebrations, exhibitions, parties," he said. "So the club is much more significant and important than simply 'winning matches.' Rayo, the club, taking Vallecas to a European semifinal, maybe the final, is taking this community, this neighborhood identity to a world stage."

Which, arguably, is why president Presa, despite steering the club through the most successful era in its 102-year history, is such a hated figure. And, no, that word isn't too strong. Presa is determined to move the club to a new, purpose-built stadium outside the neighborhood, but Rayo fans simply will not countenance the idea. It's anathema to them.

Presa isn't interested in putting the club's ticket sales (or anything else) online, so fans line up like it was the 1970s, in whatever weather, to purchase tickets at small sales windows embedded in the stadium. Presa's attitude causes fury and incredulity in equal measure.

In April 2021, the president invited a couple of representatives of Vox (one of Spain's right-wing political parties) to come and watch a game, stating that "Rayo's a club open to everyone." Within a couple of days, a big group of hardline fans arrived at the stadium dressed in fluorescent yellow, head-to-toe biohazard suits and enacted a disinfecting of the "desecrated" areas.

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But, back to the first team.

Their formal denunciation of the club's president, backed by the Professional Footballers' Association in Spain earlier this season defended the Rayo ultra fans, slammed the state of the training facilities and stadium pitch. It concluded: "Added to this situation are deficiencies in the facilities we use daily, such as the lack of hot water in the showers, general cleaning that has not always been adequate, and outdated facilities that do not meet the standards required by a top-flight club for proper professional performance."

Presa has permitted the Rayo training ground to disintegrate so badly that the first-team's practice regime has involved borrowing a nearby amateur team's pitch -- Vallecas CF play so far down the Spanish football ladder you'd need a telescope to see them but they have infinitely superior facilities -- using Getafe's stadium and begging time at the Spanish FA's Las Rozas football headquarters (over 25 miles away).

After a Rayo Vallecano Femenino Copa de la Reina match against CF Pozuelo, at that same training ground earlier this season, the referee report read: "This pitch was in unfavorable condition, potentially posing a risk of injury to the players -- there were areas without grass and numerous potholes." Immediately afterwards, the CF Pozuelo President Isaac Cardoso, said: "This was played on a potato field with torn-up turf, patched areas, and no lighting. These facilities pose a serious risk -- they should be closed."

Szybki tour po naszej szatni 👀 pic.twitter.com/AbS0tQqRCG — Lech Poznań (@LechPoznan) November 5, 2025

As for Thursday's stadium, during the third Conference League matchday back in early November, it brought a perfect embodiment of Rayo's crazy situation. The Lech Poznan kit man thought the away dressing room so hilariously anachronistic that he filmed a "Welcome to Vallecas Stadium" video which, when posted on social media, went viral and caused president Presa to explode: "When anyone mocks someone else because they think they're poor, I find that deplorable!"

The video's Polish commentary used phrases like: "I've never seen anything like this" and "the changing room is a relic of the past. It exudes the authentic football of yesteryear.

Other choice phrases: "Of course I'm not laughing: it's kind of a legend. But these dressing rooms reflect that years have passed, as we would say. They're a little sad, a little unsettling."

And then: "we were wondering where to turn on the lamp in the manager's meeting room...well, the mystery was easily solved ... There isn't a lamp or any electric light here! At least there's a couple of plastic garden chairs -- that's a cheery touch."

It was a moment in time that took on added importance because after Poznan joked about it publicly, they stormed into a 2-0 lead only for Los Franjirrojos to roar back and score three in the last half-hour, notching the winner in added time.

Everyone's cards were marked. Rayo wanted European glory very, very much, and they don't like being mocked -- whether their away locker room towels looked like they came from an "Everything for €1!" shop or not.

Jorge De Fruto's goal-scoring performances for Vallecano could earn him a spot on Spain's World Cup squad this summer. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Thursday will be Rayo's 13th match in UEFA competitions this season -- more than the entire rest of their history -- having dumped out Turkish and Greek opponents in the last two rounds. Coach Pérez, 38, would have been coaching assistant to Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth for the last three years had the U.K. government not refused him a work permit.

Under his charge, there is a special group of guys. Players such as the rampaging right back Andrei Ratiu, Isi Palazón (the former fruit-picker who failed in the Madrid and Villarreal youth systems, only to thrive at Vallecas), Jorge De Frutos (the Spain international from that tiny Segovian village), who might yet go with La Roja to the World Cup, and thunderous-shooting Florian Lejeune.

The director of football, ex-Rayo goalkeeper David Cobeño, put this historic bunch together in such odd circumstances that he merits a medal or a statue.

When the European adventure began this season, he said: "As the qualifying match approaches, you start to fear that the team won't be at its best and that we might let the fans down because many variables come into play: nerves, being in a competition we never even dreamed of playing in, so hopefully, none of that will affect us!"

Well, it didn't, nor has it all season. Thursday is part one of what should be an epic semifinal: the deep-pocketed French club versus rebellious, gate-crashing, lovable Rayo.

"Lights, camera, action!" as they say. So long as someone's put money in the electricity meter so that the lights are working, the goal nets are attached, and someone's let their tabby-cat loose on that rat.