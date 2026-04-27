Michael Carrick has done all he can to earn Man United job

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones calls for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the job permanently. (1:27)

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MANCHESTER, England -- Whatever happens at Manchester United this summer, Michael Carrick can be happy that he has done everything he can to get the manager's job permanently.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are taking their time before deciding who will be in charge next season. As Carrick has pointed out before, it's not his call. But after overseeing a ninth win from 13 games as temporary boss to put United on the brink of a Champions League return, he has put forward his case convincingly.

The 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday showcased the best and the worst of this team -- positive attacking football intertwined with openness at the back. But whatever you think of the style of the performance against Brentford, you can't argue with Carrick's overall record since taking the reins in January.

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United have taken 29 points from a possible 39 to climb from seventh in the Premier League table to third. Another two points from the remaining four games and United will be guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.

Whether Carrick will also need his passport is down to Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox.

"We have given ourselves a great chance [of reaching the Champions League]," said Carrick. "These last two results have been big for that. ... It's that time of the season where it's crucial. To win again is a good habit to get used to, but it's an important one for us.

"The Champions League is not something we should be over-celebrating. It is one thing, we need to try and achieve it, but there is still more work to be done."

Michael Carrick signed a six-month contract to be Manchester United's manager in January, and the club has excelled since his arrival. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The question is whether Carrick will get the opportunity to finish what he's started. And as important as it is that United get the right man in charge, the hierarchy is also facing crucial decisions about the squad -- particularly in midfield.

Against Brentford, captain Bruno Fernandes showed why it's vital that he stays. Casemiro showed why he will be so difficult to replace, and Kobbie Mainoo showed why it's crucial that any new signings don't stunt his development.

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It was Mainoo who danced through around three Brentford defenders in the third minute to set up a golden chance for Amad Diallo, and the Ivorian should have done more with it than to hit Brentford center back Sepp van den Berg on the line.

Carrick said afterward that Mainoo had shown "a little bit of everything."

"I think his buildup play, his taking of the ball, his creation," he said. "Starting the attacks, he's so effective with that, but definitely in one vs. ones, recovery runs, back-tackling."

Despite Amad's early miss, United didn't have to wait much longer for a goal. There were only 11 minutes on the clock when Casemiro headed in his ninth of the season.

It's going to take a lot of money to find a midfielder to fill the gap left by the Brazilian when he departs next month. "Credit to him, he is giving absolutely everything," said Carrick, who dismissed any suggestion there could be a late U-turn on his future.

Whatever it costs to replace Casemiro, it would take an even bigger check to find another Fernandes. The Portugal midfielder moved to within one assist of the Premier League's single-season record when he recorded his 19th of the campaign with a well-timed pass for Benjamin Sesko to make it 2-0 just before halftime.

There will be interest in Fernandes in the summer (he almost moved to Al-Hilal a year ago) but United need him to stay -- as much for his leadership and experience as his creativity. "Whether that's creating, whether that's scoring, whether it's having another influence within the group, he's had a big season. He's not getting away from it and it was another good performance from him tonight," said Carrick.

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Carrick showed his tactical flexibility after halftime, countering Brentford's attacking threat by swapping Amad for Noussair Mazraoui and switching to a back three. Having too rigid a structure was an accusation often leveled at the most recent permanent manager, Ruben Amorim. Wilcox, sitting in the stands next to Berrada, will no doubt have taken note.

United had more control after the break, and it wasn't until the 87th minute when Mathias Jensen whipped in an effort from outside the box to set up a nervous finale.

After holding on to take all three points, United ensured they won't have to endure an anxious end to the season. It would take a spectacular collapse to fall out of the Champions League places from here. Beat Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday and it's mathematically guaranteed.

Once officially over line, Carrick will have done everything asked of him by Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox when he took over. Whether that will be enough to get a shot at the job remains to be seen. Carrick, though, can be satisfied that he's done his bit.