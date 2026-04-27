York vow to support Hiram Boateng amid promotion chaos review

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York gained promotion to the Football League on Saturday. Chris Donnelly/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

York City have said they would support midfielder Hiram Boateng "through all proceedings" and were "committed to assisting" any review into events following their promotion-clinching draw at Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was reviewing video and CCTV of a "possible assault" in the chaotic aftermath of Saturday's National League title-decider at the Crown Oil Arena.

Footage circulating online appears to show a confrontation between Boateng and a supporter during a pitch invasion.

The incident occurred after the Minstermen snatched a 1-1 draw to secure promotion back to the English Football League after a 10-year absence with a Josh Stones goal in the 13th minute of stoppage-time.

There had already been a pitch invasion earlier in stoppage-time after Rochdale, who would have pipped York to promotion with a victory, took the lead in an extraordinary ending.

In a statement issued on Monday, York described the ending as a "unique emotional rollercoaster" and acknowledged the challenges of "policing and securing a game of such obvious importance."

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The club added: "The safety of players, staff, officials and fans must always be the priority, and it is important to recognise all those in the stadium who worked to ensure that was the case.

"It will be important in the coming days for there to be a proper reflection and assessment of the circumstances around the end of the game, what happened and what can be learned.

"As a club, we are committed to assisting with any review and we will support all our players and staff in contributing to this. YCFC will be supporting Hiram through all proceedings."