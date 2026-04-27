Man United shouldn't 'over celebrate' Champions League place - Michael Carrick

Mark Ogden explains why a manager like PSG's Luis Enrique would be an ideal successor to Michael Carrick at Manchester United (2:26)

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Michael Carrick has said Manchester United should not "over celebrate" reaching the Champions League after the 2-1 win over Brentford put the club on the brink of a return to Europe's top competition.

United need just two more points from their remaining four games to be mathematically certain of a place in next season's Champions League having not competed in the competition since 2023-2024.

But Carrick insists he won't be getting carried away if and when they get over the line.

"We've given ourselves a great chance, we've put ourselves in a big position," he said. "It's a tough league, it's tough to get wins. You can see that throughout the league. To get the amount of wins we've had. I think the lads have got to take a bit of credit for that.

Michael Carrick has led Man United to the brink of qualifying for the Champions League. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"The Champions League is one thing, but it's not something that we should be over-celebrating either.

"We want to be finishing high up the league really and we want to be challenging high up in the league and trying to get more points so our season doesn't get to a close when that happens."

United's goals against Brentford came courtesy of Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko.

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Supporters at Old Trafford chanted "one more year" at Casemiro after his ninth goal of the season, but Carrick insists there's no chance of a U-turn over his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

"It's pretty clear," Carrick said.

"From both sides it's pretty clear. Probably the situation and the clarity of it has helped everything. It means a lot to him and credit to him because of the situation that it is, he's given absolutely everything as well and had some big moments for us."