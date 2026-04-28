Source: MLS exploring Vancouver Whitecaps relocation

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Major League Soccer has begun exploring the possible relocation of the Vancouver Whitecaps, with a subcommittee of owners meeting earlier this month to discuss potential markets, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The source confirmed that while the discussions are preliminary, investment groups from Las Vegas and Phoenix have expressed strong interest in acquiring and then moving the team. This would involve an unspecified relocation fee. San Diego FC paid MLS a $500 million expansion fee when it joined the league last year. Any relocation would have to be approved by the owners.

The Athletic was the first to report the talks regarding a potential relocation.

All of this is taking place despite considerable on-field success by the team. Last year, the Whitecaps were beaten finalists in both the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup. Similar to the movement in 2018 that kept the Columbus Crew from being relocated, "Save the Caps" signs have been seen at recent matches

"The Whitecaps' ownership group has played a significant role in growing the game in Vancouver and across Canada," an MLS spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN.

However, stadium economics, scheduling restrictions, and a lack of government and corporate support have created ongoing structural challenges that make it difficult to establish a viable path forward for the club.

"We remain focused on supporting the club in identifying a sustainable long-term solution, and our preference is to find a path that allows the Whitecaps to continue to grow and succeed in Vancouver. At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure the long-term health of the league and its clubs, and we will evaluate all options, including interest that has been expressed in the club from other markets and investor groups."

The Whitecaps have been for sale since December 2024, but have been unable to attract a buyer willing to keep the club in Vancouver. At issue is a stadium situation that MLS commissioner Don Garber called "untenable" last December.

The team currently plays at BC Place, and has since agreed on a new lease with Crown corporation Pavco. However, the club has stated that while the terms were improved, it's still not enough to make the Whitecaps economically viable.

The City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Whitecaps announced in December 2025 that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the potential development of a new stadium and entertainment district.

The MOU, which will last until the end of 2026, involves a potential stadium site at Hastings Park, and will see the two sides negotiate terms for a ground lease, including the stadium's design, financial terms and community benefits for the proposed development. The possibility of a new stadium is still years away, however.

"We are aware of today's reporting. The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver. Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties, and to date, no viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here.

"It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver. If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward."