Erling Haaland warns rivals: Man City will be even better next season

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Manchester City are still in the hunt for a domestic treble this season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has warned the rest of the Premier League that Manchester City will be even better next season.

Pep Guardiola has had to bed in a number of new players over the last 18 months, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guéhi, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.

Despite claims from Guardiola that the team is behind Arsenal in terms of its development, City could yet end the season with a domestic treble.

And Haaland has warned their rivals that with a year of experience under their belts, they will be even better next season.

"It's been a lot of change now the last couple of years, I would say in the last year," Haaland told ESPN.

"There's been lots of players that have been here for a long time. So with new players, it takes time. It's not easy to come into a new league for someone, new country, all of this. It takes time to adapt.

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"I think exciting times and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Haaland signed a 10-year contract at the Etihad Stadium in January 2025. There have been suggestions in Spain that Real Madrid or Barcelona could look to tempt the 25-year-old to La Liga, but Haaland insists he's going nowhere.

"I'm super happy and I'm looking forward to what's next because I think it's exciting times for City as a club and also me as a player," he said. "I'm looking forward to continuing with City."

Haaland will represent Norway at this year's World Cup in North America. Provided

Haaland is hoping to add the Premier League title and the FA Cup to his City trophy haul before the end of the season.

After his campaign with City is done, the striker can begin preparations for his first World Cup with Norway this summer.

The 25-year-old is fronting Budweiser's Let it Pour platform alongside his dad, Alfie, who was part of Norway's World Cup squad in 1994 -- which was also staged in the United States.

"I've never done a shoot with my dad before, so that was interesting," Haaland said. "He was good. He's an experienced man, he knows what to do.

"I've dreamed of representing my country on this stage my entire life, and now that it's here, it's an incredible honor."