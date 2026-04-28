Michael Carrick nailed on for permanent manager role at Man United - Jamie Carragher

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones calls for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the job permanently. (1:27)

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Jamie Carragher has no doubt Michael Carrick will secure the Manchester United manager's position full-time after a series of "sensational results."

United are closing in on a Champions League return after tightening their grip on a qualifying position with a 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday.

With four Premier League games remaining, third-placed United are now 11 points clear of sixth-placed Brighton and could make their qualification certain next weekend, when they face rivals Liverpool.

Interim boss Carrick has now overseen nine wins in 13 games since taking charge in January and Carragher expects his former England teammate to keep the job.

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The former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports: "He's going to be the Manchester United manager, certainly next season, no doubt about that -- and you can't say he doesn't deserve it.

"They are absolutely sensational results. They're the results of title-winning team, or a team going for the league.

"Now I know that pressure isn't on Manchester United right now, they haven't got European fixtures, all these other things will come into it, but I don't think anybody could have come in and done any better results-wise."