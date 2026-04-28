Transfer rumors, news: Alonso on three-man Chelsea manager shortlist

Mario Melchiot says Chelsea's next coach must "stand up for himself" and not simply follow what he's told. (1:03)

Melchiot: Chelsea need a coach who stands up for himself (1:03)

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Xabi Alonso is reportedly on Chelsea's shortlist to be their next manager, while Arsenal are interested in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Xabi Alonso lasted just half a season at Real Madrid before he was sacked in January. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

- Xabi Alonso is one of three managers Chelsea are keen to hold talks with to replace Liam Rosenior, according to The Sun. Fulham's Marco Silva and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are reported to be the other two names on their immediate radar. Alonso is unemployed after he was sacked at Real Madrid in January, while Iraola will leave Bournemouth this summer. Silva could also be a free agent at the end of the season, as he is yet to sign a new deal at Fulham.

- Arsenal are watching the situation of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Diario AS reports. Arsenal reportedly sent sporting director Andrea Berta to scout several players at last weekend's Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Osimhen has 20 goals in 31 games across all competitions this, although winger Baris Alper Yilmaz and goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir are also reported to be on the Premier League club's radar.

- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are among the teams keen on Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inacio, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old is reportedly on top of several shortlists for the summer, and the Liga Portugal side are preparing to part ways with him due to the €60 million release clause in his contract. Inacio has made 42 appearances for Sporting this season, and he is expected to start for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

- Liverpool could miss out on signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to transfer journalist Christian Falk. It is reported that the Bundesliga club are planning to hand the 19-year-old a new contract in the summer, which would increase his salary while also adding a release clause, with the belief that he could stay put for one more season. Diomande, who has directly contributed to 19 goals in 30 league matches this season, has been linked to Anfield as a potential future replacement for Mohamed Salah.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is in talks with both Juventus and AC Milan, according to Diario Sport. It is believed that the 37-year-old is set to make a decision on his future in the next few days, and he is expected to sign an extension with Barça if a move to either Serie A club doesn't materialize. He has no interest in making a switch to MLS or the Saudi Pro League. Sources told ESPN on Monday that Barça have made contact with Atletico Madrid regarding a deal for forward Julián Álvarez, who is seen as Lewandowski's potential long-term replacement.

- Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, per TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old has been scouted by both clubs in recent weeks and it is said that they have been impressed by his performances. De Cat will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, with his representatives said to be informing clubs in Europe of his situation. Bayern Munich have also been linked with interest in his signature.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen outlines Robert Lewandowski's situation at Barcelona this summer.

Arguably world football's defining No. 9 striker of the past decade, the Poland international has netted almost 600 goals in his career, and with 12 league titles and a UEFA Champions League title in his cabinet, he remains one of the most decorated players of the modern era. Though his mobility has diminished with age, his positioning and his technique are as good as ever -- as proven by his 17 goals in all competitions this season. Lewandowski will have plenty of options should he leave Camp Nou this summer, with clubs from Major League Soccer, the Saudi Pro League and Turkish Super Lig repeatedly linked with him. But the real question is whether he still sees himself in one of Europe's top five leagues? Barcelona have reportedly offered him a contract extension, while Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan have been rumored to be interested. However, staying at Barcelona feels the most likely outcome. If that doesn't happen and he wishes to remain at the elite end of European football, AC Milan would be the next-best alternative for his skillset. Click here for other transfer predictions

OTHER RUMORS

play 3:02 Do Arsenal now have the advantage over Man City in the title race? The 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal going back to the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle 1-0.

- Everton are interested in AZ Alkmaar and Republic of Ireland international striker Troy Parrott. (TEAMtalk)

- Striker Liam Delap is keen to stay at Chelsea to fight for his place. (Telegraph)

- Inter Milan are preparing to exercise the clause to sign midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic back from Club Brugge. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mika Godts dribbelt alle verdedigers én de keeper voorbij!🤯🤩#nacaja pic.twitter.com/fGItCNFzL4 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 25, 2026

- Newcastle are open to parting ways with striker Yoane Wissa less than 12 months after he joined the club from Brentford. (The Athletic)

- Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White could leave in the summer, with multiple top clubs circling for his signature. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are set to step up their interest in Lazio defender Mario Gila. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are pondering a move for Rangers right back James Tavernier. (TEAMtalk)

- Internazionale are in talks with wing back Federico Di Marco regarding a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan want to part ways with left back Pervis Estupinan. (Calciomercato)

- Former Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is on the radar of Bristol City, who are set to part ways with current manager Roy Hodgson at the end of the season. (Independent)