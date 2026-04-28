Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, a doubt for Algeria's World Cup campaign

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Luca Zidane's World Cup hopes are up in the air. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Granada goalkeeper Luca Zidane is a doubt for the World Cup after fracturing his jaw and chin during Sunday's Spanish second division league defeat against Almeria.

The Algeria international, the son of France great Zinedine Zidane, had to be replaced after suffering a concussion following a collision with opposing striker Thalys.

"Medical tests carried out have revealed that the goalkeeper has also suffered a fracture to his jaw and chin," a club statement read.

Luca, 27, is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season and is likely to be out of action for an extended period of time if he undergoes surgery.

"The player, in consultation with the club's medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed for his injury," the statement added.

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Algeria begin their World Cup campaign against defending champions Argentina on June 16 in Kansas City.

Luca represented France at youth level but was selected last year to play for Algeria, the country of his paternal grandparents.

He started in four of Algeria's five games in the Africa Cup of Nations last year and played all 90 minutes of last month's goalless draw against Uruguay in an international friendly.