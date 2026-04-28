Benjamin Šeško backs Michael Carrick for Man United job

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has praised Bruno Fernandes' performance in their 2-1 victory over Brentford. (1:05)

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Benjamin Šeško has added his voice to the calls for Michael Carrick to get the Manchester United head coach job permanently.

United are on the brink of Champions League qualification after their 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday.

It would cap a remarkable turnaround since Carrick took charge in January and Šeško wants the former England midfielder to stay in the role next season.

He's the latest player to throw his weight behind Carrick candidacy after Amad Diallo spoke glowingly about the 44-year-old's impact earlier this month.

"He's an amazing coach, I've said this many times," Šeško, who scored United's second against Brentford, said after the win.

"He's brought different energy. Also the way we're doing in the training, it's unbelievable and of course, I would like to have him here."

Benjamin Sesko (L) has backed Michael Carrick to stay on as manager. Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

United need two points from their remaining four games to be mathematically certain of a return to the Champions League, a competition they haven't played in since 2023-2024.

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It could be secured as early as this weekend when Liverpool visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We're in a good place," Šeško said.

"We have to keep it up like this. We're looking forward to the next game, to try and secure the Champions League. I'm looking forward."