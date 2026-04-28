Tottenham injury list for relegation run-in: More ACL tears than home wins

Julien Laurens feels for Tottenham's Xavi Simons, who will miss the end of the season and the World Cup with an ACL injury. (0:50)

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Tottenham Hotspur may have won their first Premier League game of 2026 over the weekend but it didn't come without a cost. They lost another two key players to injury in what has been disastrous season at least partly defined by their lengthy absentee list.

Embattled Spurs beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim a crucial 1-0 win but they suffered further major injury blows, as creative spark Xavi Simons ruptured his ACL -- ruling him out for the rest of Spurs' season and the World Cup -- while striker Dominic Solanke was also forced off with what head coach Roberto De Zerbi described as a "muscular injury."

De Zerbi also said that Solanke's injury was "not a big problem" but also conceded that he doesn't know how many games Spurs will be without the former Bournemouth man for.

Simons' injury means that three of Spurs' players have suffered ACL ruptures or tears this season.

Spurs may have picked up a crucial win at the weekend but injuries to Simons, Solanke and Udogie present yet another challenge. (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) (Lewis Storey - Danehouse/Getty Images) (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In fact, Spurs have actually suffered more ACL injuries to their players this season than they have recorded home wins in the Premier League so far -- three ACL ruptures compared to just two home wins.

Their list of players missing due to injury is a long one, to say the least.

James Maddison

James Maddison ruptured his ACL in pre-season for Spurs and has yet to play a Premier League game for the club this season, although he has been included on the Tottenham bench in their last two matches.

Wilson Odobert

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in Spurs' home defeat to Newcastle United in February.

Destiny Udogie

Even before the Wolves game, Spurs were handed an injury blow as left-back Destiny Udogie missed out on the trip to the Molineux stadium.

However, De Zerbi sounded upbeat about Udogie in the pre-Wolves news conference as he said he was hopeful "Destiny can be available next week at Villa Park."

Mohammed Kudus

Winger Mohammed Kudus has not played for Spurs since being forced off against Sunderland at home on Jan 4 with a quad injury and has since suffered a setback that could require surgery, according to the club.

Dejan Kulusevski

Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski -- who was crucial for Spurs last season with 21 G/A registered -- has not played for the club since last May, when he picked up a knee injury in a match against Crystal Palace. His return date remains unknown.

Cristian Romero

Club captain Cristian Romero was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Sunderland on April 12. He left the pitch in tears.

Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario has been Spurs' first choice goalkeeper for the vast majority of the season but surgery on a hernia has seen him miss Tottenham's last three games following the international break.

Antonín Kinsky has been between the sticks while Vicario has been out and produced a stunning save against Wolves in the last minute to preserve Spurs' clean sheet in the Midlands.

Ben Davies

Long-serving defender Ben Davies -- who has played for Spurs for more than a decade -- broke his ankle in Spurs' home defeat to West Ham on Jan 20, and is yet to return to action.

Pape Matar Sarr

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was not named on the bench in either the draw against Brighton or the win over Wolves. He did play in the loss to Sunderland on April 12 after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty but has not stepped onto the pitch for Spurs since then.

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If Spurs are to survive and retain their Premier League status, they will have to do it in the face of injury woes that are showing no sign of letting up amid the relegation battle.