Dress your dog like Messi with 2026 World Cup kits for pets!

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Will one of Argentina, Colombia, Japan or Mexico be top dog at the 2026 World Cup this summer? Adidas

If you're lucky enough to be a fan of a one of a select few of the teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and have a special four-legged friend in your life, then you can both show your support this summer with matching kits.

Adidas has announced that it will be releasing a range of jerseys made especially for pets for four of the national teams who will be competing for glory when the tournament staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States gets underway on June 11.

For the first time, the 2026 World Cup Pet Collection allows your faithful furry companions to wear the colours of reigning world champions Argentina as well as Colombia, Japan and Mexico.

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The kits for canines (and, we assume, larger felines) retain the design elements of the home jerseys for each of the selected teams, including the iconic Albiceleste stripes of Argentina and the imprint of the Aztec sculpture Piedra del Sol on the Mexico shirt.

Argentina. Adidas

Colombia. Adidas

Japan. Adidas

Mexico. Adidas

Manufacturer Adidas says: "Designed specifically for four-legged supporters, the jerseys feature a heat-transferred federation crest and adidas logo, delivering a clean, premium finish while ensuring a comfortable fit for pets of different sizes."

Given that dogs can range in size from the tiny Chihuahuas of Mexico to the big Newfoundlands of Canada and beyond, it will be interesting to see just how broad that range of sizes goes.

The 2026 World Cup Pet Collection will launch on May 1 and will be available in North America, Latin America, Japan, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.