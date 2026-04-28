Atlético's Simeone: Normal for Arsenal, PSG, Barça to want Álvarez

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Diego Simeone said it's "normal" that star forward Julián Álvarez is being linked to teams like Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, as Atlético Madrid prepare to host the Gunners in their Champions League semifinal first leg.

ESPN reported on Monday that Barça had made contact with Atlético over a possible summer move for Álvarez -- who has scored nine Champions League goals this campaign -- although the LaLiga leaders were aware of the challenges of pulling off such a deal.

Barcelona are looking for a centre-forward this summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, 37, who has been offered a contract extension, but on reduced terms.

"I'm not in Julián's head," Simeone said in a news conference on Tuesday, when asked about Álvarez's future. "I understand that it's normal that an extraordinary player like Julián Álvarez is wanted by Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona. It's normal because he's so good."

Álvarez scored as Atlético eliminated Barça 3-2 on aggregate in a dramatic Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Atlético's hopes of silverware this season now rest on Europe, after they lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad, and trail well behind Barça and Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.

"It's extraordinary that Atlético are in a Champions League semifinal again, nine years later, our fourth in 14 years," Simeone said. "It's not pressure, it's responsibility. We're excited to be close. It's a huge objective that the club has never achieved."

The coach confirmed that winger Ademola Lookman, who has starred since arriving at Atlético mid-season, was a doubt for Wednesday's game.

"His arrival has had an impact on the team," Simeone said. "He has some different qualities offensively...We'll see tomorrow if he can recover, as he had some discomfort today."

Club captain Koke denied that Atlético were motivated by delivering a major trophy for veteran forward Antoine Griezmann, before he signs for Orlando City in MLS this summer.

Julián Álvarez is being linked to teams like Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Getty Images

"If we can say goodbye with the Champions League, it would be incredible for everyone," the midfielder said.

"But we all have the same motivation, besides Antoine's farewell. This is a team, and we play to try to achieve the maximum, and right now that's the Champions League."