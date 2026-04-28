John Stones to leave Man City in the summer

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John Stones has spent a decade at Man City and played a crucial role in their treble winning campaign of 2023. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

John Stones will leave Manchester City this summer, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old will depart as a free agent at the end of the season after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

He leaves having won six Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of domestic trophies.

Stones was a key part of the team which won the treble in 2023, starting both the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

The England defender has not had his contract renewed in part because of his chequered injury record.

He hasn't started a Premier League game since October and has made just 18 league appearances since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Stones said Man City will be "his home" for the rest of his life.

"It has been a rollercoaster in many ways," the former Everton man said. "I came as a kid and now leaving as a man -- becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player.

"I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve.

"At the start of my career here I never would have thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park."