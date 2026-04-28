What must happen for Man United to secure Champions League spot?

Mark Ogden explains why a manager like PSG's Luis Enrique would be an ideal successor to Michael Carrick at Manchester United (2:26)

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Manchester United are on the verge of returning to the Champions League after a significant win over Brentford on Monday.

ESPN breaks down what needs to happen now in order for them to fully secure a place in Europe's top-tier competition.

Man United are sitting third in the Premier League table on 61 points with four games left to go. Five teams from the Premier League can qualify for the Champions League this season and only Brighton or Bournemouth could deny Man United a spot.

Brighton have 50 points, while Bournemouth have 49, which means that they mathematically could equal Man United's points tally but only if United lose all of their remaining games and Brighton and Bournemouth win all of theirs.

United need only two more points to secure a top five finish -- which is enough for Champions League football this season -- as that would put them on 63 points while Brighton are only able to reach 62 points this season, even if they win all of their remaining games.

Man United put themselves just two points away from securing a top five finish and a UCL spot with victory over Brentford on Monday. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Were United to lose all of their games up until facing Brighton on the last day, a draw in that game would be enough for them to secure Champions League football, as it would mean Brighton can only reach 60 points, even if they win their three games before that match, while United are already on 61.

Brighton could move ahead of United on goal difference if they win all of their games and United lose three, including the one against Brighton, and draw one. United have a goal difference of +14, while Brighton have a goal difference of +9, but Brighton could overturn this if they win all four of their remaining games and United lose three.

In the run-in, United face rivals Liverpool, along with Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

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Being just two points away from securing a top five finish and, therefore, Champions League football with four games to go is a very good position for United to be in -- particularly considering they finished 15th last season.

Since Michael Carrick took over as interim coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January, United have enjoyed a remarkable run of form with nine wins in 13 games.