Brighton announce plans for UK's first purpose-built women's football stadium

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Brighton and Hove Albion have announced plans to build a new stadium for their women's team -- and will become the first British team to do so.

A club statement said that the new ground will have a capacity of at least 10,000 and be connected to the men's Amex Stadium next door via a bridge walkway.

The ground aims to be open by the 2030/31 season. It marks a first in British football, with no purpose-built grounds for the women's professional game currently open in the UK.

The new stadium, on Bennett's Field, will be the UK's first bespoke women's football stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Brighton Women currently play their Women's Super League (WSL) home matches at Broadfield Stadium, which is shared with League Two men's outfit Crawley Town.

Some WSL sides share the stadium used by the men's side, such as Arsenal, who are playing every home league match this season at the Emirates, and Chelsea, who confirmed they will do the same at Stamford Bridge from next season.

Tottenham Hotspur share Brisbane Road, also home to League Two men's side Leyton Orient, while Everton moved into the now-vacant Goodison Park at the start of the season.

"The prospect of a bespoke stadium, built exclusively for women's players, staff and supporters, is incredibly exciting," Brighton Women's managing director Zoe Johnson said in a statement.

"It will help us push forward our ambitions to compete consistently both domestically in the Women's Super League, and also in European club competition, while helping us to attract key staff and grow a passionate fan base."

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The club said that the new stadium's sporting facilities, such as the pitch and recovery areas, will be designed around the requirements of female athletes, while the matchday experience will be "welcoming for families and first-time attendees."

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: "A women's stadium in the city is essential to the continued growth of the team. We strongly believe it will strengthen our ability to attract elite talent, help develop our younger players for the future, support the growth of our fan base, and create a genuine sense of belonging around the women's game."

Outside of the UK, NWSL side Kansas City Current unveiled an 11,500 capacity purpose-built stadium in 2024, and are set to be followed by Denver Summit in 2028.

Portuguese side Braga opened the 2,500 capacity Estadio Amélia Morais last year.