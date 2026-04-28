Who has scored the most goals in a Champions League season?

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The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious soccer competitions in the world. Throughout its history, which dates back to 1955, it has featured many of the sport's most prolific goal scorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of that list.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the leading goal scorer in Champions League history, netting 140 goals in 183 career appearances. He also holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League season. Ronaldo scored a record 17 goals for league champions Real Madrid during the 2013-14 campaign.

Ronaldo owns three of the highest single-season goal totals in the history of the Champions League. Here is a look at the players who have scored the most goals in a Champions League season:

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