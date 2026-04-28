Mexico sets Liga MX-only roster for World Cup training camp

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Mexico on Tuesday revealed its roster of Liga MX-only players for early World Cup camp, including Club Tijuana teenage phenom Gilberto Mora.

This early 12-man list are set to start training next week before a core of European-based options begin arriving later in May.

Alongside the 17-year-old Mora, other noteworthy names from the call-up include Toluca star Alexis Vega, Club América's versatile defender Israel Reyes, and Chivas goalscorer Armando Gonzalez.

As the club with the most representation in the list with five in total, Chivas have also sent Raúl Rangel, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, and dual-national Brian Gutiérrez.

Mora just resumed playing for Tijuana after a groin injury sidelined him for two months. Mexico's youngest World Cup player is Manuel "Chaquetas" Rosas, who was 18 years, 88 days when he played in the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

"I had an injury that kept me out for most of the [Liga MX] but I'm happy to be back," Mora said on Saturday. "The recovery was a bit long but thank God I'm fine now, I feel great physically and ready for what's next. I'm 100% in every aspect."

Seven 17-year-olds including Pele have played in a World Cup, the youngest of them Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside in 1982 in Spain.

Depending on when Mora makes his World Cup debut -- Mexico opens against South Africa on June 11 -- he would become the sixth or seventh youngest ever.

Despite the Liga MX playoffs kicking off this week, the league and federation announced a plan last December in which the national team will be given priority through playoff absences that allows El Tri players to arrive early to Mexico's camp.

The idea is to give Mexico manager Javier Aguirre a little over five weeks of prep with a Liga MX-based squad, while most other nations will be waiting for their own players to wrap-up their club seasons.

Once Mexico's European-based options join the camp ahead of El Tri's World Cup opener on June 11 vs. South Africa, Aguirre will then have to select his final 26-man list for the tournament. The deadline to do so for the final roster is no later than June 1 for Mexico.

Also joining the camp early is an additional group of Liga MX players from teams that didn't qualify for the playoffs.

According to ESPN MX, these alternates have been informed that their World Cup chances are slim, and that they will primarily be used as support for training sessions, as well as to help fill gameday rosters for upcoming friendlies.

A total of eight players are part of this collective from non-playoff teams, thereby making them unlikely candidates for the final roster this summer.

Before kicking off the World Cup, Aguirre and his men will take part in exhibitions against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30, and Serbia on June 4.

After beginning the group stage of the World Cup against South Africa on June 11, they'll then face South Korea on June 18 and Czechia on June 24.

In Liga MX, the quarterfinals begin on May 2 and will close out with the second leg of the final on May 24.

Gilberto Mora was included in Mexico's early World Cup training camp. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexico's Liga MX-based call-up

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel (Chivas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

Defenders: Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Israel Reyes (Club America)

Midfielders: Luis Romo (Chivas), Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana), Brian Gutierrez (Chivas), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Forwards: Armando Gonzalez (Chivas), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas)

Mexico's additional training group from non-playoff Liga MX teams

Goalkeepers: Oscar Garcia (Leon)

Defenders: Luis Rey (Puebla), Eduardo Aguila (Atletico San Luis), Jesus Gomez (Club Tijuana), Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez)

Midfielders: Iker Fimbres (Monterrey), Jairo Torres (FC Juarez)

Forwards: Kevin Castañeda (Club Tijuana)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.