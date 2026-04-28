The earliest dates Arsenal or Man City could win the Premier League title

The Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is set to go right down to the wire.
The Gunners currently lead by three points -- but have played one match more than Pep Guardiola's men.
Should both sides win all of their remaining league matches, they will be level on points, meaning it could go down to goal difference or even goals scored.
But should either side slip up and drop points, it may quickly cost them the title.
When is the earliest Arsenal could win the title?
Simply put, the fastest Arsenal title win would be decided by a City result on May 13 -- when they welcome Crystal Palace.
Let's assume City were to lose both of their matches prior -- a trip to Everton on May 4, and vs. Brentford at the Etihad on May 9.
Meanwhile, the Gunners cash in with wins at home to Fulham on May 2 and a trip to West Ham on May 10.
That would mean City head into the Palace game nine points off the pace, with as many points available left.
If City then lost or drew, the title race would be mathematically wrapped up.
A lot of ifs, though.
When is the earliest Man City can win the title?
This scenario is practically a neat reversal of the Arsenal win.
An earliest City league win would be sealed on May 18, through an Arsenal result, after they happen to lose both of their league matches prior.
Let's say that the Gunners were to misfire vs. both Fulham and West Ham, and lose both.
Meanwhile, City take advantage and see off Everton, Brentford and Palace -- their game in hand.
That would leave Arsenal facing a six-point deficit when they take on Burnley on May 18, their penultimate fixture. If they then draw or lose that one, the title's over.
In fact, if City draw one of those three, but win the other two, Arsenal's gap before the Burnley game would be four points -- meaning a defeat would confirm City as champions.
Can either side seal the trophy in front of their own fans?
Strange things do happen in football, of course -- but the situations described above both involve the two best sides in the country suddenly suffering back-to-back defeats at the season's business end.
They would also both rob the winning side of the chance to confirm victory in their own match.
Arsenal could win it at home on May 18 -- on matchday 37, but a City title win that week would be on the road, as they visit Bournemouth on May 19.
On the final day, it's City who are at home as they welcome Aston Villa, while Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace.
Convoluted, I know.
Assuming Arsenal beat both Fulham and West Ham, they'll be on 79 points, with 36 played.
For the Gunners to take it on May 18 vs. Burnley, at home, they'd need City to take three, four or five points from their prior three matches.
That would give Arsenal the opportunity to win it at home, at the final whistle.
Any more points from City and we go on, any fewer, the title is decided before a ball is kicked at the Emirates -- though the celebratory atmosphere would be by no means dampened.
As for City, they wouldn't be able to win it in front of the Etihad faithful until the final day, because they visit Bournemouth on matchday 37 -- and they could win it then if results go their way, but that would be in front of their travelling supporters.
Should the title race go down to the final day, City would be able to win it at home vs. Aston Villa, which needs little explaining. On the flip side, an Arsenal title on the last day would be in front of their travelling fans at Crystal Palace.