The earliest dates Arsenal or Man City could win the Premier League title

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The Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is set to go right down to the wire.

The Gunners currently lead by three points -- but have played one match more than Pep Guardiola's men.

Should both sides win all of their remaining league matches, they will be level on points, meaning it could go down to goal difference or even goals scored.

But should either side slip up and drop points, it may quickly cost them the title.

When is the earliest Arsenal could win the title?

Arsenal are just three points ahead of City, who have a game in hand. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Simply put, the fastest Arsenal title win would be decided by a City result on May 13 -- when they welcome Crystal Palace.

Let's assume City were to lose both of their matches prior -- a trip to Everton on May 4, and vs. Brentford at the Etihad on May 9.

Meanwhile, the Gunners cash in with wins at home to Fulham on May 2 and a trip to West Ham on May 10.

That would mean City head into the Palace game nine points off the pace, with as many points available left.

If City then lost or drew, the title race would be mathematically wrapped up.

A lot of ifs, though.

When is the earliest Man City can win the title?