PSG vs. Bayern Munich LIVE: Latest updates from heavyweight Champions League semifinal first-leg clash

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany believes he has wrongly been suspended for their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg tie against Paris Saint Germain. (0:53)

Vincent Kompany: I'm not happy with how I was suspended for UCL semi-final vs. PSG (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Holders Paris Saint-Germain welcome Harry Kane's Bayern Munich to the French capital for a mouthwatering Champions League semifinal meeting, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

Both near-perennial domestic champions, Bayern and PSG have been among the favourites to lift the trophy since the league phase began and with just four sides remaining in the competition, tonight's first leg could go a long way to deciding who will face Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in Budapest on May 30.

- Champions League 2025-26 top scorers: Where does Kane rank?

- Suspended Kompany backs Bayern Munich '100%' vs. PSG

PSG swatted aside Liverpool in the quarterfinals, beating Arne Slot's out-of-form team 4-0 on aggregate to pencil in this meeting with Kane and Co. who held off Real Madrid's fightback at the Bernabéu to reach the semifinals.

After clinching their first Champions League title last year, Luis Enrique's side were not at their best in the first few months of the season. But they have clicked into gear at just the right time and their fearsome midfield will take some stopping by Bayern.

PSG have won four straight games -- beating Chelsea and Liverpool twice each -- on their way to the latter stages of the competition.

Bayern may benefit from the fact they secured the Bundesliga title on April 19 and could expend less physical and mental energy in beating Mainz on Saturday and should be in peak physical condition at the Parc des Princes despite having to dig deep for their weekend victory.