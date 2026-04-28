'Ted Lasso' drops Season 4 teaser trailer, premiere date

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On Tuesday, the new trailer for the latest season of "Ted Lasso" was released.

Though the trailer is scant on details, it does tease the new season's main storyline. The eponymous Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, returns to AFC Richmond after resigning as manager to return to the United States and spend time with his son. He'll be taking on a new challenge: coaching Richmond's new women's team, who was teased at the end of last season by Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham, and Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple.

Season Three ended with Richmond defeating West Ham United and just missing out on first place in the Premier League. After Lasso's departure, former player and assistant coach Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, became Richmond's manager.

Season Four of "Ted Lasso" premieres Aug. 5 on Apple TV.