Arsenal's Renée Slegers not giving up on WSL title amid 11-point gap

Fara Williams makes her predictions for the Women's Champions League finalists after the first legs of the semifinals. (0:41)

Is another Arsenal vs. Barcelona Women's Champions League final on the way? (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Renée Slegers has insisted Arsenal will leave nothing on the table as long as it remains mathematically possible for them to snatch the Women's Super League title.

The Gunners sit fourth with 11 points fewer than runaway leaders Manchester City heading into Wednesday night's clash with basement club Leicester, but Arsenal have three games in hand over the top three.

Last season's Champions League winners took another step towards reaching a second straight final in Europe's top competition, beating Lyonnes 2-1 in Sunday's semifinal first leg in London, but Slegers has refused to let the domestic campaign slip.

"Of course, we follow the league because it's our context," she said. "We look at what's happening around us.

"At the same time, we're so focused on ourselves. We know we have three games in hand. They're all difficult, challenging games. We have to look at what we can do.

"As long as it's theoretically possible, we'll push everything we can. Again, that starts with us and what we can do. That starts tomorrow."

Renée Slegers' Arsenal are 11 points behind leaders Manchester City in the WSL table. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Slegers has no fresh injury concerns, but the contest comes too soon for forward Chloe Kelly, who also missed the Champions League win.

Anything but victory for Leicester will guarantee it will be the Foxes facing a relegation play-off with the WSL2's third-placed side on May 23.

Foxes boss Rick Passmoor revealed Chantelle Swaby, Rachel Williams and Emma Jansson have "a question mark" ahead of the Arsenal encounter.

- Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

- How Arsenal's men's and women's teams can create Champions League history this season