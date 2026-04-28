Martin Ødegaard urges Arsenal to revel in 'amazing position'

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Martin Ødegaard has urged Arsenal to shed their nearly-men tag and revel in the chance to make history as they aim to reach their first Champions League final since 2005.

His side face Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano in Wednesday's semifinal first leg, having never won Europe's premier club competition.

However, Arsenal were beaten at this stage of the competition last season by Paris Saint-Germain and although they are edging towards a first Premier League title in 22 years, they have finished runners-up in each of the past three years.

Asked about the need to put those near misses behind them, Ødegaard said: "It's always going to be there until we win it. It's something you have to live with, we need to take the experiences and the lessons and use it in a good way. That's a part of football and the journey.

"We have to live in the moment. At the moment, we are doing really well. We are in an amazing position in the league and in the Champions League. That's what we have to focus on: how to be at our best.

Martin Ødegaard has urged his Arsenal side to live in the moment amid a title race and a run to the semifinals of the Champions League. Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

"How can you not enjoy it? We're playing in probably the toughest and most competitive league in the world, fighting for the title in the Premier League and we're in the semifinal of the Champions League.

"It is hard for me to understand how you could not enjoy that. It's what we've always dreamed about our whole lives, since I was a kid, This is the best part of the season. Everyone is up for it, the energy in the group is amazing."

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Champions League this season but will be without Kai Havertz and Jurriën Timber through injury in Madrid.

Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori return as Arsenal look to go one better than last season's 3-1 aggregate defeat to the eventual champions.

Ødegaard suggested the Gunners were a better team 12 months on. "I think we're stronger in different ways," he said.

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"We've got some new players in and I feel like we're stronger, I feel like we've learned from all those experiences last year and we're probably even more prepared now for this. I feel like we're up for it and you're ready to go."

Ødegaard has struggled for form and fitness this season, leading to rumours that he could potentially leave the club this summer. But he said: "I don't know where that is coming from. My mindset is just about doing what I can every single day to do something special. There's always going to be talk and people speculating. I guess that is normal in football but it is not something I know anything about."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the game was an opportunity for his team to send a message to the rest of Europe.

"This is the stage that we want to be, and we have earned it through incredible work, passion and quality in the last nine months," Arteta said.

"And now is the moment to make a statement and show how good we are, how much we want it, and make it happen; it's clear. The opportunity is in front of us, and we have to attack it."