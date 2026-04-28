Red cards for mouth-covering approved ahead of World Cup

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Players who cover their mouths when confronting an opponent will be sent off at this summer's World Cup.

FIFA proposed toughening the sanctions after Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior said he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who covered his mouth while talking to the Brazilian during a Champions League match in February.

Vinícius was visibly upset following the comment and immediately informed the referee, with play halted for 10 minutes in line with UEFA regulations.

- FIFA plan to combat mouth-covering after Vinícius Jr. incident

Any similar incident at this summer's World Cup will now result in a red card, after the rules were strengthened by unanimous agreement at a meeting of the game's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), in Vancouver on Tuesday.

An IFAB statement outlining the law change read: "At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card."

UEFA announced last Friday that Prestianni had been given a six-match ban in relation to the incident for discriminatory conduct that was anti-gay in nature, with three of the games suspended for two years and one already served on a provisional basis.

The approval of the new law on Tuesday followed an incident involving Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni in February. Photo by Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images.

The sanction is still subject to appeal.

FIFA brought the idea of bringing in sanctions for players covering their mouths to the IFAB's annual general meeting in Wales in February, shortly after the incident occurred.

The day after the meeting, FIFA president Gianni Infantino told Sky News he thought red cards should be issued when a player confronts an opponent and covers their mouth.

Players who walk off the pitch in protest at refereeing decisions -- and officials who incite players to do so -- will also face instant dismissal at this summer's finals, again following a recommendation from FIFA to the IFAB.

A team that causes a match to be abandoned will, in principle, forfeit the match.

The change follows the chaotic scenes witnessed during the Africa Cup of Nations final in January, when Senegal's players left the field after the award of a penalty to hosts Morocco deep into injury time.

Their actions delayed the match by 17 minutes, and Senegal went on to win after Brahim Díaz missed the spot-kick and the game went to extra time.

Senegal were stripped of the title by an appeal board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which last month overturned the result and awarded the trophy to Morocco.

Senegal is appealing against that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

PA contributed to this report.