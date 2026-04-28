PSG edge Bayern Munich in historic 9-goal UCL semifinal

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The expectations were high for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich's Champions League semifinal showdown, and two of the world's best sides delivered a historic performance on Tuesday in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

PSG came out on top 5-4 in the highest-scoring UCL semifinal on record -- and second-highest-scoring knockout game ever -- but Bayern will like their chances in the second leg at home after going almost blow for blow with the defending champions in an instant European classic.

A wide-open start to the game had already set a Champions League semifinal record for most goals in a first half with five, as Harry Kane and Michael Olise scored for the visitors, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé netted to give PSG a 3-2 lead at the break.

Dembélé's goal came from the penalty spot just before halftime after a controversial handball was given against Alphonso Davies following a pitch-side review by the referee and numerous protests from the Bayern players and bench.

"Two great teams who attack and don't question themselves," Dembélé said after the game. "We know Bayern is a big team but so are we. At 5-2 we stopped playing a bit. It was an incredible match, but now we go to Munich to qualify. We won't change our way of playing and it will be two teams who attack."

The hosts were only getting warmed up in the opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes, though, and were soon up 5-2 after Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé scored their second of the night.

Kvaratskhelia's came from the center of the penalty area on another PSG counter-attack after Dembélé had let the ball run through his legs for his teammate to blast past Manuel Neuer.

The Georgia international has been directly involved in 20 goals in 23 Champions League games since joining PSG from Napoli in 2025, tying him with Kylian Mbappé and Kane for the most in that timeframe.

Luis Diaz scores Bayern Munich's fourth goal in a 5-4 loss to PSG in the Champions League semifinals first leg. Getty Images

Although the pace of the game favored PSG, Bayern had no choice but to continue pressing after going down by three goals, and they were rewarded for their efforts as Dayot Upamecano headed in his side's third and Luis Díaz scored a stellar fourth to reduce the deficit to 5-4 with 20 minutes left to play.

"I think all football lovers enjoyed it. It was real pleasure to play in. You dream about it is a kid," PSG defender Marquinhos said. "It was a great match and it will be the same over there."

The second leg is on May 6 at the Allianz Arena with the winner advancing to the final in Budapest to face the winner of the other semifinal between Atlético Madrid and Arsenal.

"It's hard to be happy after a loss that's for sure, and even today we thought we could have won the game for sure," Kane said after the game. "When you're 5-2 down in a semifinal away from home, to show the type of character that we did, and claw our way back into the tie. And now essentially we saw nine goals today and it's 1-nil going into the Allianz.

"Crazy game, a lot happened, a lot to digest and I think improve on, but overall we're pleased, we scored four goals away from home and we go back to the Allianz and we have to try to make that our fortress next week."

Vincent Kompany's Bayern already clinched a record-extending 35th Bundesliga championship and are chasing a treble, having reached the final of the German Cup. Kompany was suspended so assistant Aaron Danks took over on the touchline at Parc des Princes. Bayern won 2-1 in Paris in the group stage in November with left winger Díaz scoring twice.

Two-time finalist and defending champion PSG were appearing in a third straight semifinal, and Bayern had not lost in any competition since Jan. 24.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research was used in this report.