Bayern Munich's Harry Kane breaks Steven Gerrard's record in PSG thriller

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane's opener for Bayern Munich in their Champions League semifinal first leg at Paris Saint-Germain saw the striker break an English record.

The Englishman made no mistake from the penalty spot after his teammate Luis Díaz was brought down in the area.

He extended his scoring streak to a sixth consecutive Champions League match, which is now the highest of any English player in the competition.

It breaks a tie between him and Steven Gerrard, who notched in five games on the spin for Liverpool in 2007-08. Cristiano Ronaldo has the longest streak overall, with 11 consecutive matches scored in.

Widening the scope to all competitions, and Kane has scored in his last eight matches, which is a club career joint-best, matched only by his red-hot form at the start of the season.

It's part of what has already been a highly fruitful season for the England captain, as he hit his 54th in all competitions this season. It's the most by any player in a club in Europe's top five leagues since Bayern's very own Robert Lewandowski racked up 55 in the 2019-20 campaign.