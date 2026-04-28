PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich: Stats behind record-breaking Champions League semifinal

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Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich played out a stunning Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday night, as the holders came away with a 5-4 advantage to take back to the Allianz.

It was goals galore in the French capital, starting with Harry Kane from the spot as Bayern moved into an early lead.

But the floodgates were open as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the hosts level with a curling effort, before João Neves made it 2-1 with a header past Manuel Neuer from a corner.

Michael Olise got the German champions back level with a strike from outside the area, before Ousmane Dembélé made use of a VAR decision to restore the Parisian lead from 12 yards.

There were still four more goals to come in the second half, as Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé roared PSG into a 5-2 lead, before Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz scored two in five minutes to reduce the arrears in what was a Champions League classic.

Here are some of the incredible numbers from the game.

A festival of goals

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored two of a stunning nine goals in the semifinal first leg between PSG and Bayern. Photo by Federico Pestellini/MB Media/Getty Images

This was the highest scoring semifinal match in Champions League history (nine goals). It had already been achieved when Upamecano scored the game's eighth, with Diaz taking it one further.

The five goals in the first half was the most ever in a semifinal or final in the competition.

It's the second most in any Champions League knockout stage match -- only behind Bayern's own 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the 2020 quarterfinals.

And it's just the second time both sides hit four in a knockout stage match, since Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 4-4 quarterfinal second leg in 2008.

Both sides have now scored 40+ goals in a Champions League season -- a competition first.

It's only the third time in competition history a team has lost a match after scoring four goals.

Parisian power

Ousmane Dembélé hit a brace for PSG with a goal either side of half-time. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

PSG have now scored five or more goals in four different Champions League games this season -- matching Liverpool's effort in the 2017-18 campaign.

The hosts scored with all five of their shots on target. It's the first time on record a team has had 5+ shots on target -- and scored them all -- in a Champions League knockout match.

Since moving to the French capital, Kvaratskhelia has been directly involved in 20 goals in 23 Champions League games (13 goals, 7 assists) -- tied with Kylian Mbappé for the second most, after Harry Kane, in that time.

Dembélé's goal and assist in the first half made it 15 knockout stage goal involvements since the start of last season (9 goals, 6 assists) -- the most of any player in that span.

Bayern hit back

Harry Kane opened the scoring in a 5-4 thriller at the Parc des Princes. Photo by Federico Pestellini/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane notched his 54th goal in all competitions this season -- the most from a player in Europe's top five leagues since Bayern's very own Robert Lewandowski in 2019-20 (55).

His Champions League scoring streak goes to six games -- breaking an English record shared with Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

Michael Olise now has 45 goal contributions in all competitions this season -- the third most among players in Europe's top five leagues, trailing only Kylian Mbappé and Kane.

Olise also became the only player from the top five leagues to record 20+ goals and 20+ assists this season in all competitions.

But their five goals conceded was the joint most in the competition history -- since a 5-2 defeat to Ajax in the 1994-95 semifinal.

They've conceded three in consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since 1973, when they went on to win the competition!

More of the same next week, perhaps?

Information from ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.