Iran absent as FIFA meetings start in Vancouver before World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Representatives from Iran's soccer federation were not present Tuesday at the largest formal meeting of Asia's soccer leaders before this summer's World Cup.

In the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, there was no discussion at the Asian Football Confederation Congress about Iran's participation in the tournament or whether the team's games should be moved out of the United States because of the conflict between the two nations.

- Italy rejects 'shameful' idea to replace Iran at World Cup

- Iran plan 'proud participation' at World Cup - sports minister

- Red cards for mouth-covering approved before WC

There have been concerns that visa issues could impact the Iranian delegation's ability to travel to both Tuesday's confederation meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the overall FIFA Congress on Thursday, as well as the World Cup starting on June 11. The 48-team tournament is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It was not clear if visa issues prevented Iranian representatives from attending the AFC Congress. However, as the nine AFC teams that qualified for the World Cup were presented with commemorative gifts, it was announced that Iran would receive its token "once they arrive."

A sign welcomes guests at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, one of the sites for the 76th FIFA Congress. Rich Lam - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

An Iranian government spokesperson said last week that the national team was preparing for "proud and successful participation" in its World Cup games in the United States.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, has consistently said Iran will stick to the World Cup game schedule decided last December, before the U.S. and Israel launched military attacks on Feb. 28, and has refused to entertain suggestions that the team's games be moved to Mexico.

"Now even more, now that the world is going through a very, very delicate, difficult, dangerous time with many conflicts, and many of you are directly affected and involved in these conflicts," Infantino told the AFC leaders. "Now even more, we need to find ways to build these famous bridges, or maybe to build football fields instead. And to build competitions where people can join and come together."

Iran is in Group G with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt. Iran's planned training camp would be in Tucson, Arizona, and the team opens the World Cup on June 15 against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles.

Iran goes on to play Belgium in Inglewood on June 21 before facing Egypt in the final group match in Seattle on June 26.