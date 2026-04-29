Atlante hires Miguel Herrera to lead return to Liga MX

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Newly returning Liga MX side Atlante have hired former Mexico coach Miguel "Piojo" Herrera ahead of their comeback top flight season for 2026-27.

Dismissed last year by the Costa Rica national team after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Herrera is now also making his own return to Liga MX, and to Atlante, where he first began his coaching career in 2002-04.

Alongside two separate runs with the club (2010-11 included), he's also coached six other Liga MX sides, as well as a stint with the Mexico national team from 2013-15.

As for Atlante, this is their first major decision since recently purchasing the Liga MX franchise rights of Mazatlan FC. The move to the top flight ends a 12-year absence for the historic club, which was relegated to the second division in 2014.

Atlante and their head coach will play their home games in Mexico City, a location where Herrera first began to make a name for himself internationally as a manager after leading Club América to a dramatic league title in 2013.

Herrera is also a former player for Atlante that won Liga MX's 1992-93 championship.