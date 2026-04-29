Transfer rumors, news: Atlético ready to reject £130m for Álvarez

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Atlético Madrid are ready to turn down huge offers for Julián Álvarez. Plus, Barcelona eye Chelsea striker João Pedro.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Julián Álvarez is a target of Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

- Atlético Madrid are willing to turn down bids of £130 million for striker Julián Álvarez, reports Sky Sports. The Spanish club are resolute in their willingness to keep Álvarez, who is subject to interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG, and even an offer of that magnitute would not tempt the club to accept. Álvarez has scored 19 goals across all competitions for, including an impressive nine-goal haul in the Champions League.

- Barcelona have identified Chelsea star João Pedro as a striker option this summer, if they fail to land Álvarez from Atlético. That's according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, which reports that the 24-year-old is on the club's radar. Pedro signed for Chelsea last summer from Brighton in a £60 million deal. However, the Brazil international's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2033, and it remains to be seen if an exit so soon into that contract is possible.

- Barcelona are keen on securing a second loan spell for Marcus Rashford at the end of the season, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 28-year-old has featured 45 times across all competitions for the Barça, scoring 13 goals and assisting 13 times in his time spent from Manchester United. While a permanent signing clause worth €30 million is in the loan deal, Barça are not keen on triggering it, and would prefer a second loan stint instead. Talks with United are claimed to be "ongoing," with work towards keeping Rashford for at least another season.

- Nicolas Jackson is being monitored by Juventus and AC Milan ahead of a potential transfer switch, reports Florian Plettenberg. The striker has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has often played backup to Harry Kane. With that in mind, the Bundesliga champions won't be triggering a permanent transfer clause, meaning he will make a return to Chelsea this summer. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be keen on keeping Jackson or not, but teams are eyeing up a switch for the transfer window if he is available.

- Liverpool are plotting a move for Napoli defender Sam Beukema, with the center back on the club's radar for the summer, claims TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Serie A side this season, having joined the Azzurri from Bologna last summer. Liverpool are already set to welcome Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes, while Ibrahima Konaté is reportedly set to sign a contract extension.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Newcastle United are open to an exit for Anthony Gordon this summer, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich interested, while Arsenal have been monitoring the England international. However, the report adds that Liverpool won't revive their interest in the winger. (The Athletic)

- Kobbie Mainoo has agreed the terms to a new contract at Manchester United, with a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder set to be signed until 2031. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Marc Cucurella is open to leaving Chelsea if an "attractive offer" is made this summer, with Barcelona among those the left back would join if the opportunity arrives. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Former Manchester United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay could leave Corinthians, with Greek sides Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK, and PAOK all showing interest. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United have scheduled meetings this week over departures in the summer, with Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte among those free to leave the club. (The Sun)

Mika Godts dribbelt alle verdedigers én de keeper voorbij!🤯🤩#nacaja pic.twitter.com/fGItCNFzL4 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 25, 2026

- Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda is emerging as a target for Tottenham and Leeds United, with a growing number of Premier League clubs following the 27-year-old. (TeamTalk)

- Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi is of interest to Nottingham Forest, while Paris FC are also interested in a move after the end of his loan deal at the club. (FootMercato)

- Juventus are in the market for VfB Stuttgart playmaker Angelo Stiller, 25, amid links with a potential exit. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan are open to an exit for versatile forward Christopher Nkunku, just one year after he joined permanently from Chelsea. (TMW)