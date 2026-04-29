Final day EFL promotions, relegations? Jack Wilshere, Wrexham, Salford, more

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Jack Wilshere's Luton could still be promoted from League One. Getty

The final day of the English Football League season means promotion, playoff spots, and relegations will be decided.

All games in each respective league will kick off at the same time meaning dramatic twists and turns are to be expected.

But what's to play for this weekend in the Championship, League One and League Two?

Championship

Automatic promotion?

- Ipswich remained a point ahead in the race to join champions Coventry in the Premier League thanks to Tuesday's draw with Southampton. Victory over QPR would seal the deal.

- Millwall take on Oxford, trailing Ipswich by only a point, but with goal difference effectively meaning they must win and hope Ipswich drop points. Middlesbrough, two points and five goals back in fourth, will surely need victory over Wrexham coupled with a Town loss.

Playoffs?

- Tuesday's result consigned Southampton to the playoffs, where the final place is also between three teams. Incumbents Wrexham are level on 70 points with Hull and are one ahead on goal difference, but have scored one fewer. If all three figures finish level, the Tigers -- who host Norwich -- hold the head-to-head tie-breaker.

- Derby are a point behind in eighth but with a better goal difference than the two teams ahead of them. The Rams take on Sheffield United needing to better both teams' results meaning a win for either Wrexham or Hull would end their hopes.

West Brom have survived relegation. Getty

Relegation?

- The relegation places are decided, with West Brom four points clear even after their two-point deduction. Oxford and Leicester will go down along with Sheffield Wednesday, who need to beat the Baggies to finish on zero points having been deducted 18 this season.

League One

Playoffs?

- Lincoln are champions with Cardiff also promoted and Bolton secure in the play-offs.

- Stockport missed the chance to clinch a place alongside Wanderers when they lost to relegated Port Vale on Tuesday, and still need at least a draw against Barnsley to confirm a playoff spot. Bradford also need a point at Exeter to extend their season, while Stevenage will be secure in the top six if they beat Wigan.

Luton are scrapping for a playoff spot. Getty

- Luton must better Stevenage's result, or beat Bolton and hope either Bradford or Stockport lose. Plymouth, away at Northampton, must win and hope Stevenage do not.

Relegation?

- Exeter need to beat the Bantams to have any hope of survival, and will then have to hope Leyton Orient do not beat Burton.

League Two

Automatic promotion?

- Cambridge will join MK Dons and Bromley in League One next season if they win at Crewe but if they drop points, they will open the door to Salford or Notts County.

- Salford know they must beat Crawley and hope Cambridge, who have a far superior goal difference, do not win. County, two points and 11 goals behind, will need a win over Bristol Rovers coupled with a Cambridge loss.

Playoffs?

- Swindon need to beat Chesterfield to pip them to the final playoff place. That head-to-head battle means Grimsby are already secure in the top seven while Barnet, three points behind the Spireites in ninth, have no way of breaking in.

Barrow could still avoid the drop. Getty

Relegation?

- Barrow, three points adrift at the bottom, will need to beat a Newport team still battling for survival themselves -- and turn around four goals on Harrogate and eight on Crawley in the event both those teams lose.

- Newport -- and Tranmere, who host Grimsby -- would be safe with victories. Dropped points for either would leave them vulnerable, with Harrogate - who lie 23rd and face Barnet - and 22nd-placed Crawley both just a point behind.

PA contributed to this report.