ISL Musings: East Bengal make it seven-team title race; Nemil's importance for Goa as BFC and Mumbai stall

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Matchweek 10 of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season saw Mohun Bagan retain their lead atop the table, despite not featuring this week. FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC are within two points of the leaders as the title race heats up.

We saw impactful results at the other end of the table as well, with Mohammedan SC grabbing a third consecutive draw. There were plenty of goals, action and controversies from games 63 to 68 of the ISL, and we muse:

The title race remains tight

Mohun Bagan continue to lead the table, despite not playing this week, but the big hitters are lining up behind them. Consider this: Bagan have played 9 games and earned 20 points while seventh placed Punjab FC have played 8 and got 14. If Bagan lose their game in hand and Punjab win their two games in hand (4 of the top 7 have played 10 games), they are level on points. Just have a look at this table

2025-26 Indian Super League Table # Team GP GD Points 1 Mohun Bagan SG 9 +13 20 2 FC Goa 10 +7 19 3 Mumbai City FC 10 +3 19 4 East Bengal FC 9 +17 18 5 Jamshedpur FC 10 +4 18 6 Bengaluru FC 10 +4 16 7 Punjab FC 8 +6 14 8 Inter Kashi 9 -4 11 9 Kerala Blasters FC 11 -5 11 10 SC Delhi 9 -2 9 11 Chennaiyin FC 10 -7 9 12 NorthEast United FC 10 -11 7 13 Odisha FC 9 -8 6 14 Mohammedan SC 10 -17 3

In a fractious season where mere survival has been the stated aim of many clubs (on record and otherwise), a disjointed season where from day 1 anything was possible... of course the title race wasn't going to be straightforward. Bagan still hold the advantage, but it will not be smooth sailing.

BFC momentum has stalled, so has Mumbai's

Over their last three matches, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have won 2 points. Before that run started, Mumbai were leading the table, and Bengaluru were second. They've both tailed off, and the reasons differ.

For Mumbai, it was an almost natural progression: there are only so many games you can win with a lone Lallianzuala Chhangte goal. They almost pulled off a 1-0 against Jamshedpur but were put under so much pressure late on that the 92nd minute equaliser was inevitable. They were then outplayed comfortably by FC Goa and then came this 0-0 draw in Bengaluru: a match that couldn't produce 1 xG cumulatively, two decent defences cancelling each other out.