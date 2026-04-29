Glenn Hoddle: I offered to manage Tottenham before Roberto De Zerbi joined

Julien Laurens feels for Tottenham's Xavi Simons, who will miss the end of the season and the World Cup with an ACL injury. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Glenn Hoddle has revealed he offered to manage Tottenham for the final part of this season before Roberto De Zerbi was hired.

Hoddle is widely regarded as one of the best players in the club's history and inspired Spurs to multiple trophies as a first-team player between 1975 and 1987.

Ex-England boss Hoddle also managed Tottenham at the start of this century and made himself available as a caretaker head coach -- along with former player Ossie Ardiles -- after a damaging 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on March 23.

Igor Tudor was in charge but that defeat made it five across his disastrous seven-match tenure and the Croatian subsequently left his role a week later.

Glenn Hoddle says he offered to lead Tottenham. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, Tottenham turned to De Zerbi in a last-ditch bid to prevent a first relegation in 49 years and whilst the Italian claimed a maiden victory at Wolves last Saturday, the north London club remain 18th and two points from Premier League safety.

Hoddle told The Jeff Stelling Show: "They never came to us. We did, Ossie [Ardiles] and myself, after the Forest game, we felt there was a real problem there.

"Ossie and I made it clear that we would go in there if they wanted us to go in there with probably a younger legend [as coach] as well.

"It felt at that time, at the end of the game, Tudor was in as the manager, but to lose 3-0 against a team down at the bottom -- with you at home -- was a bad sign.

"It looked to me as if it needed some love, like it needed some people to go in there and unite the fans, with the owners, with the team and that is why we said we would do it.

"They said they were looking elsewhere, so that was fine by me.

- Are Tottenham going to be relegated from the Premier League? What stats, charts say

- Tottenham injury list for relegation run-in: More ACL tears than home wins

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free this summer?

"I don't care who, I'm a Spurs man through and through since eight years of age, so as long as they've got the right man in.

"De Zerbi has gone in and everyone's got to unite and get together, but they've got a real task on their hands haven't they?

"I just want them to stay up, whether I was involved or I wasn't."

Tottenham's survival hopes have taken a blow after Xavi Simons was ruled out for the majority of 2026 with a serious knee injury and Dominic Solanke is reportedly a doubt to feature in the club's final four matches this season with a hamstring strain.